East Forsyth, Reynolds reach Mary Garber final

WINSTON-SALEM — It was the kind of shot that brings a coach leaping off the bench, shouting “No!”

Aaron Grier admitted that was the first thought that went through his mind when Trinity Hairston launched a 3-pointer from the right corner with 39 seconds left and Grier’s East Forsyth girls tied at 44 with East Wilkes.

But when the shot hit nothing but net, all was forgiven, as the top-seeded Eagles did just enough to survive the fifth-seeded Cardinals 48-46 on Monday night in a semifinal of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic at Atkins High School.

“When we came out of that timeout, we were trying to slow the ball down and look for an easy shot,” Grier said afterward. “I said, ‘No 3s.’ but Trinity got in her favorite corner, took the shot and hit it.”

East Wilkes got a shot, missed it and fouled on its next possession, and La’Niya Simes hit one of two free throws with 4.5 seconds left to give he a game-high 23 points, and Kaleigh Lane drove the length of the court and scored at the buzzer for the final margin.

East Forsyth will meet third-seed Reynolds, a 44-39 winner over No. 7 seed West Forsyth in another Bell Davis Pitt bracket semifinal, for the championship at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Atkins. East Wilkes and West Forsyth will play in the third-place game at 3:30, also at Atkins.

Grier’s team looked every bit like a top seed for the first half and through the first 3 minutes of the third quarter. Then, the wheels fell off. Leading 32-19 after Simes hit three free throws after being fouled on 3-point shot, East scored only two points over the next 3 minutes. The Eagles turnerd over the ball on six of seven possessions and got only one shot, a Breonda Summers layup in transition.

East Wilkes started to solve the East Forsyth press and chipped away at the lead. It was 39-30 after three quarters, then the Cardinals scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter and crept even closer. It was 44-41 after Kiersten Johnson’s drive for a 3-point play with 4:49 to play, and when the Eagles missed three shots from the field, three from the free-throw line and turned over the ball three times in their next six possessions, East Wilkes tied it on a Bailey Church free throw with 1:20 to play.

That set up Hairston’s late heroics and left Grier gasping for breath.

“I think we got complacent,” he said. “When you know you are on a roll and come out in the second half and the girls think, ‘We got this.’ East Wilkes is a very good, polished, fundamental team that is not going to back down. They got the momentum going their way.”

In the second semifinal, Reynolds made just enough free throws down the stretch to overcome a West Forsyth comeback on the shoulders of 6-foot-2 freshman Jeanna Baskerville, who finished with a game-high 24 points – scoring 11 straight points for the Titans from the middle of the first quarter through the middle of the second quarter.

Reynolds led 28-23 after three quarters, then Baskerville scored 10 points and dragged them back as close as 41-39 with 46 seconds to play before Destiny Thompson hit two throws and leading scorer Abby Rice hit three of four.

East Wilkes 5 11 14 16 — 46

East Forsyth 14 15 10 9 — 48

East Wilkes (1-1) — Peyton Masten 12, Spicer 6, Absher 1, Lane 2, Church 7, Jordan 2, Kiersten Johnson 10, B. Stanley 5.

East Forsyth (2-0) — Rooks 5, Summers 2, McKeever 2, Alexander 7, La’niya Simes 23, Robbins 4, Hairston 5.

West Forsyth 7 5 11 16 — 39

Reynolds 12 8 8 16 — 44

West Forsyth (1-1) — Staples 2, McClain 5, Jeanna Baskerville 24, King 4, Hunter 4.

Reynolds (2-0) — Thompson 9, Overman 6, Jessup 9, Abby Rice 17, Hocutt 3.