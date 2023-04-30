KERNERSVILLE — When Kierston Deal was pitching for East Forsyth, her fielders didn't get a lot of work. Deal is now at Oklahoma, and those fielders are showing they're capable of backing up whoever is in the circle and showing a spirit of togetherness.

“On this team, family plays a big part,” said senior shortstop Grace Flynn. “Everybody works together and you just have to play knowing that the person behind you can always have your back. You just have to play with that type of energy and this team likes to cheer together and come together. We’re teammates on the field and off the field and that translates into how we play.”

Already in first place in the conference standings, a win over the Titans would clinch the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament.

“The girls came into this season knowing they had a lot to prove to people,” interim coach Karlee Honeycutt said. “We always separate it into three phases: the first phase is conference … then phase two, conference tournament, and then phase three is playoffs. We still have a lot of work to do, but those seniors know the expectations and what we came to prove (to) people.”

The East Forsyth softball program has a tradition of success, and current coach Ben McKinney has taken the Lady Eagles to new heights after taking over in 2020. Formerly at Forsyth Country Day, McKinney guided East Forsyth to its first two state championship appearances in 2021 and 2022. The top-rated Deal was his dominant pitcher.

McKinney is hospitalized due to an undisclosed illness, limiting his coaching duties and leaving Honeycutt and the assistants to guide the team.

“He is an interesting character,” Honeycutt said. “He has his moments, but he has softened up over the years, so he is a big teddy bear. The girls joke about him being scary but then he is a softy.

“He is awesome. He sets the expectations, he has six coaches on his side to help him and everybody knows their role, but he is a funny character.”

Honeycutt also described McKinney as a stat-wizard with an analytical approach to making game decisions and said that his commitment to the team has been shown through his returns to work at every opportunity he can and keeping up with how the team is performing through GameChanger, a mobile app and website which provides scorekeeping, stats, video streaming, and recaps stories to teams and connected fans.

Despite the circumstance, the team has remained steady with a veteran coaching staff that Honeycutt said has over 100 years combined in experience. McKinney would serve as third-base coach, but Honeycutt prefers to sit in the dugout with her team at bat. Most of the other coaching roles have remained the same, with assistant Steve Bowman taking over as third-base coach.

Honeycutt played softball for Karen Dull at East, played collegiately at UNC-Pembroke and has been an assistant at her high school alma-mater in the eight years since. The 2011 East graduate took over temporarily last season also.

“I have a lot of love for East Forsyth and the girls know that,” Honeycutt said. “I have pretty good relationships with all of them, so I think they adjusted well with me just taking it on and doing what we do, rolling with it.”

She said a key to success for East has been its team culture, saying that this group isn’t divided into cliques or subgroups. Comprised of nine seniors, Honeycutt called it “the silliest, goofiest group” that also means business when it steps on the field, united for the cause.

“Normally, you have different little friend groups, just naturally friends from school and you happen to be on the same team,” Honeycutt said. “This group literally is a family and they are best friends. They hang out outside of softball, they hang out outside of school together, so we don’t have to try and come up with different team bonding things for them because they are already hanging out and doing stuff on and off the field.”

With Deal gone, second baseman Alex Brown has stepped into the circle. With a 15-2 record, the senior has recorded a 1.59 ERA and has struck out 100 batters in 101.1 innings. An unselfish player, Honeycutt points to situational greatness in using a variety of pitches and placing them well to generate outs by contact when it is most beneficial for the team, for example a rise ball for a pop up or a drop ball to induce a ground ball.

Flynn was described as a natural leader, providing positive energy for the defense while also leading the team in batting average at .500, with 29 hits and 27 RBIs.

Senior center fielder Kaitlyn King has been strong at the plate, leading the team in on-base percentage at .551, on-base plus slugging at 1.314 and slugging at .764, while also batting .455 and playing stout defense.

Another senior, third baseman Sophie Lecnar, has embodied the do-it-all nature of both the coaches and players on this team with her defense.

“If a team tries to do small ball, she’s got them. A team tries to drive it down the line, Sophie is a dog,” Honeycutt said. “She’s got them.”