East Forsyth's Xavier Isaac named baseball All-American

KERNERSVILLE — Xavier Isaac is the first East Forsyth baseball player to be named a high school All-American. The power-hitting first baseman is a first-team selection by MaxPreps, Collegiate Baseball and Prep Baseball Report and a second-team choice by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

As a senior this season, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound left-handed hitter batted .578 with 12 home runs, six doubles, two triples and 26 RBI. Isaac scored 36 runs for an East Forsyth team that went 18-9 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.

Isaac has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Florida, but he also is projected to be selected in the first two rounds of the Major League Baseball draft, which begins July 17. East Forsyth alumnus Connor Norby was a second-round pick (41st overall) by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2021 draft and is playing for Bowie (Md.) of the Class AA Eastern League after a standout career at East Carolina.