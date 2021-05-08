East Surry falls to Tarboro in Class 1-AA football championship game

TARBORO 25
EAST SURRY 7
What
NCHSAA Class 1-AA football championship.
Where
Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill.
Why the Cardinals lost
Tarboro’s T-formation running game was simply too much for East Surry to handle. The Vikings had 201 yards on the ground at halftime and 312 for the game and only attempted two passes. The Cardinals’ only touchdown came on a 23-yard pass from sophomore QB Folger Boaz to senior Tye Needham with 3:14 to play.
Stars
East Surry:
QB Folger Boaz – 10-of-21 passing, 128 yards, TD.
RB Luke Bullington – 20 carries, 105 yards (Outstanding Offensive Player for the Cardinals).
WR Tye Needham – 4 catches, 64 yards, TD.
TE/LB Benji Gosnell – 4 catches, 56 yards, team-high 12 tackles (Outstanding Defensive Player for the Cardinals).
Tarboro:
RB Tobias Joyner – 12 carries, 179 yards, 2 TDs (MVP).
RB Jalen Razor – 14 carries, 45 yards, TD (Outstanding Offensive Player for the Vikings).
The big plays
Two long touchdown runs by Tarboro junior Tobias Joyner, the game’s Most Valuable Player, broke open the game: a 56-yarder with 12 seconds left in the first quarter and a 31-yarder just 1:56 later. The Vikings led 18-0 and East Surry was forced to throw the ball for much of the rest of the game, with limited success.
Records
East Surry: 8-2.
Tarboro: 9-0.
Scoring summary
East Surry 0 0 0 7 — 7
Tarboro 12 6 7 0 — 25
Ta – Jalen Razor 1 run (pass failed), 1st, 5:29
Ta – Tobias Joyner 56 run (run failed), 1st, :12
Ta – Joyner 31 run (pass failed), 2nd, 10:16