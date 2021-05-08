 Skip to main content
East Surry falls to Tarboro in Class 1-AA football championship game
East Surry Tarboro football (copy)

Tarboro's Jordan Williams jukes to get past East Surry's Tye Needham in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA football championship game Saturday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. Tarboro won 25-7.

 Walt Unks/Journal

TARBORO            25

EAST SURRY          7

What

NCHSAA Class 1-AA football championship.

Where

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill.

Why the Cardinals lost

Tarboro’s T-formation running game was simply too much for East Surry to handle. The Vikings had 201 yards on the ground at halftime and 312 for the game and only attempted two passes. The Cardinals’ only touchdown came on a 23-yard pass from sophomore QB Folger Boaz to senior Tye Needham with 3:14 to play.

Stars

East Surry:

QB Folger Boaz – 10-of-21 passing, 128 yards, TD.

RB Luke Bullington – 20 carries, 105 yards (Outstanding Offensive Player for the Cardinals).

WR Tye Needham – 4 catches, 64 yards, TD.

TE/LB Benji Gosnell – 4 catches, 56 yards, team-high 12 tackles (Outstanding Defensive Player for the Cardinals).

Tarboro:

RB Tobias Joyner – 12 carries, 179 yards, 2 TDs (MVP).

RB Jalen Razor – 14 carries, 45 yards, TD (Outstanding Offensive Player for the Vikings).

The big plays

Two long touchdown runs by Tarboro junior Tobias Joyner, the game’s Most Valuable Player, broke open the game: a 56-yarder with 12 seconds left in the first quarter and a 31-yarder just 1:56 later. The Vikings led 18-0 and East Surry was forced to throw the ball for much of the rest of the game, with limited success.

Records

East Surry: 8-2.

Tarboro: 9-0.

Scoring summary

East Surry                  0  0  0  7   —     7

Tarboro                    12  6  7  0   —   25

Ta – Jalen Razor 1 run (pass failed), 1st, 5:29

Ta – Tobias Joyner 56 run (run failed), 1st, :12

Ta – Joyner 31 run (pass failed), 2nd, 10:16

Ta – Trevon White 5 run (Layton Dupree kick), 3rd, 8:38

ES – Tye Needham 23 pass from Folger Boaz (Derek Sutterby kick), 4th, 3:14

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

