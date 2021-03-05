East Surry stumbles against Reidsville

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The start of high school football in the region has been a long time coming for 2019 NCHSAA Class 2-A champion Reidsville, but Friday night marked an impressive return to the gridiron as the Rams opened their 2021 season with a 48-14 win over East Surry.

After its scheduled opener at Thomasville was canceled because of a COVID-19 issue in the Bulldogs' program, Reidsville was able to hit the field at full strength with several key members of the Rams' Sweet 16 playoff basketball team back in action.

Even though there was a little rust showing on both sides of the ball, Reidsville more than made up for the 55-49 shootout loss to the Cardinals they suffered Sept. 27, 2019 — the last time the two teams met 457 days ago. Reidsville would go on to finish that season as a state champion, with the only blemish on their record being the loss to an unbeaten East Surry team that won the NCHSAA Class 1-AA title.

Both teams had a little trouble in the early going, bobbling snaps on punts that led to short fields, but eventually Reidsville was able to capitalize and pull away.

Once the Rams shook off the cobwebs, they built a 21-0 lead, all aided by good field position.