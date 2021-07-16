 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East-West All-Star games return to Greensboro
0 Comments

East-West All-Star games return to Greensboro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
East-West All-Star logo

What

Annual N.C. Coaches' Association East-West All-Star games and coaching clinics.

When

Monday through Wednesday.

Where

Clinics — Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center and The Fieldhouse.

Games — Basketball, Greensboro Coliseum; soccer, Macpherson Stadium; football, Jamieson Stadium.

Games schedule

Monday — Girls basketball, 6:30 p.m.; boys basketball to follow.

Tuesday — Girls soccer, 6:30 p.m.; boys soccer to follow.

Wednesday — Football, 8 p.m.

Area athletes and coaches (all competing for the West)

Girls basketball — Shakira Baskerville, West Forsyth; Mariah Frazier, Dudley; Diamond Monroe, Dudley; Jadyn Murray, Northwest Guilford.

Boys basketball  Daniel Cooper, Grimsley; Breon Pass, Reidsville; assistant coach Billy Martin, Reynolds.

Girls soccer — Payton Eubanks, East Forsyth; Kendall France, Southwest Guilford; Avery McGuirt, West Forsyth; Millie Murphy, Reynolds.

Boys soccer — Jonthomas Buckley, Northern Guilford; Lane Decker, Western Guilford; Rohan Gupta, Ragsdale; Jesse Guzman, West Forsyth; Sullivan Smith, High Point Central; Humberto Tapia, North Forsyth.

Football  Sterling Brewer, Dudley; Jalen Fairley, Southeast Guilford; Jacob Fletcher, East Forsyth; Jake Hill, West Forsyth; Will Lenard, Northern Guilford; Kristian Lyons, Davie County; Jake Marion, North Davidson; Isaiah Mosqueda, Reidsville; Hezekia Newby, Eastern Guilford; Ki Rankin, Reidsville; Jayson Royster, Eastern Guilford; Avery Taylor, Davie County; head coach Doug Robertson, Page.

Free kids' clinics (ages 8-12)

Basketball: Monday, 3-5 p.m., Sawyer Gymnasium, Grimsley HS. Participants receive free food from Chick-fil-A and a ticket to the East-West basketball games.

Football: Tuesday, 4-6 p.m., Jamieson Stadium, Grimsley HS. Participants receive free food from Chick-fil-A and a ticket to the East-West football game.

Participants must register (www.eastwestallstars.com under KIDS CLINICS TAB) and complete an online waiver. 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News