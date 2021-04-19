Eight schools from North Carolina make fields for NCAA men's and women's soccer tournaments

The NCAA men’s and women's soccer tournaments, which will be played in North Carolina, won’t have a shortage of schools from the home state.

Wake Forest, North Carolina, High Point, Charlotte and UNCG will be in the men's field, and North Carolina, Duke and Elon will be part of the women's tournament.

Spry Stadium at Wake Forest and UNCG Soccer Stadium and Macpherson Stadium at Bryan Park in Greensboro will be among sites hosting games.

What you need to know about both tournaments:

N.C. men's teams

Wake Forest: No. 5 seed, vs. Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m. May 2, Spry Stadium. Winner vs. Kentucky-New Hampshire winner at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Coach Bobby Muuss' Demon Deacons reached the 2019 College Cup; also played in 2016 final vs. Stanford and lost on penalty kicks in the championship game. Muuss is 12-5 in NCAA Tournament games in his previous five seasons.

UNCG: vs. Denver, 6 p.m. April 29, UNCG Soccer Stadium. Winner vs. No. 4 Stanford at 5 p.m. May 2, UNCG Soccer Stadium.

North Carolina: vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m. May 2, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary.