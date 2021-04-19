Eight schools from North Carolina make fields for NCAA men's and women's soccer tournaments

The NCAA men’s and women's soccer tournaments, which will be played in North Carolina, won’t have a shortage of schools from the home state.
Wake Forest, North Carolina, High Point, Charlotte and UNCG will be in the men's field, and North Carolina, Duke and Elon will be part of the women's tournament.
Spry Stadium at Wake Forest and UNCG Soccer Stadium and Macpherson Stadium at Bryan Park in Greensboro will be among sites hosting games.
What you need to know about both tournaments:
N.C. men's teams
Wake Forest: No. 5 seed, vs. Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m. May 2, Spry Stadium. Winner vs. Kentucky-New Hampshire winner at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Coach Bobby Muuss' Demon Deacons reached the 2019 College Cup; also played in 2016 final vs. Stanford and lost on penalty kicks in the championship game. Muuss is 12-5 in NCAA Tournament games in his previous five seasons.
UNCG: vs. Denver, 6 p.m. April 29, UNCG Soccer Stadium. Winner vs. No. 4 Stanford at 5 p.m. May 2, UNCG Soccer Stadium.
North Carolina: vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m. May 2, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary.
High Point: vs. No. 8 seed Georgetown, noon May 2, Sportsplex in Matthews. Georgetown is the defending champion.
N.C. women's teams
North Carolina: No. 2 seed, second round vs. Denver-Loyola Chicago winner, 3 p.m. May 30, Sportsplex, Matthews.
Duke: No. 9 seed, second round, vs. Arizona State-Siena winner, noon May 1, Greenville. Greensboro native Robbie Church coaches the Blue Devils.
Elon: First round vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m. April 28, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary.
Also in the Triad
Men
At Wake Forest: Jacksonville vs. American, 6 p.m. April 29; Clemson vs. Jacksonville-American winner, 5 p.m. May 2.
At UNCG: Penn State vs. Massachusetts, 1 p.m. May 2; Bowling Green vs. Monmouth, 6 p.m. April 29; Bowling Green-Monmouth winner vs. Pitt, 8 p.m. May 2.
At Bryan Park: Kentucky vs. New Hampshire, noon May 2; Oregon State vs. Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. May 2.
Women
At Bryan Park: South Florida vs. Central Connecticut State, 3 p.m. April 27; Colorado vs. South Alabama, 7 p.m. April 27; South Florida-Central Connecticut State winner vs. Texas A&M, 3 p.m. April 30; Colorado-South Alabama winner vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. April 30.
About the tournaments
Women's College Cup: Semifinals May 13 (ESPN2), final May 17 (ESPNU), WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary.
Men's College Cup: Semifinals May 14 (ESPNU), final May 17 (ESPNU), WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary.
Also from the ACC: Men – No. 1 seed Clemson (ACC champion), No. 2 Pitt, Virginia Tech. Women – No. 1 Florida State (ACC champion), No. 14 Clemson, Virginia.
About the tournaments: 48 teams for women, 36 for men. ... Wilson's Gillette Athletic Complex, Campbell and UNC-Wilmington also will host games. ... Games in the first four rounds will stream on NCAA.com.
