Eleven area football players chosen for East-West All-Star Game

GREENSBORO — Eleven area football players have accepted invitations to compete in this year's N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 game, this year's contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. July 21 at Grimsley High Schools' Jamieson Stadium.
Seniors representing the West in this year's game are:
• Sterling Brewer, Dudley, DB.
• Jalen Fairley, Southeast Guilford, RB.
• Jake Hill, West Forsyth, DB.
• Will Lenard, Northern Guilford, QB.
• Kristian Lyons, Davie County, DB.
• Jake Marion, North Davidson, K/P.
• Carter Marzano, West Forsyth, OL
• Isaiah Mosqueda, Reidsville, OL
• Hezekia Newby, Eastern Guilford, RB.
• Ki Rankin, Reidsville, DL.
• Jayson Royster, Eastern Guilford, OL.
The East-West girls basketball game is 6:30 p.m. July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum, with the boys game to follow at approximately 8:30.
The East-West girls soccer game is 6:30 p.m. July 20 at Macpherson Stadium in Bryan Park, with the boys game to follow at 8:30.
For more information on the games and full rosters, go to eastwestallstars.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.