Eleven area football players chosen for East-West All-Star Game
East-West All-Star logo

GREENSBORO — Eleven area football players have accepted invitations to compete in this year's N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 game, this year's contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. July 21 at Grimsley High Schools' Jamieson Stadium.

Seniors representing the West in this year's game are:

• Sterling Brewer, Dudley, DB.

• Jalen Fairley, Southeast Guilford, RB.

• Jake Hill, West Forsyth, DB.

• Will Lenard, Northern Guilford, QB.

• Kristian Lyons, Davie County, DB.

• Jake Marion, North Davidson, K/P.

• Carter Marzano, West Forsyth, OL

• Isaiah Mosqueda, Reidsville, OL

• Hezekia Newby, Eastern Guilford, RB.

• Ki Rankin, Reidsville, DL.

• Jayson Royster, Eastern Guilford, OL.

The East-West girls basketball game is 6:30 p.m. July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum, with the boys game to follow at approximately 8:30.

The East-West girls soccer game is 6:30 p.m. July 20 at Macpherson Stadium in Bryan Park, with the boys game to follow at 8:30.

For more information on the games and full rosters, go to eastwestallstars.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

