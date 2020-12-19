Eleven Triad football players named to Shrine Bowl team

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will not be played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but being picked to represent North Carolina still was a huge honor for 11 Triad area players.

The annual football game matching 44-player all-star teams from North Carolina and South Carolina was to be played Saturday at Gibbs Stadium on Wofford's campus in Spartanburg, S.C. When the came was canceled, Shrine Bowl chairman Ronnie Blount said in a statement that teams still would be selected so that players could “add this honor to their list of achievements for their high school career."