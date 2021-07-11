Eloy Jimenez of Chicago White Sox homers as Winston-Salem Dash defeats Hickory Crawdads

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez, in Winston-Salem on an injury rehabilitation assignment, hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to propel the Dash to a 9-6 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday night at Truist Stadium.

It was the first game of a double-header, the result of a Friday night rain-out.

Jimenez, serving as the Dash’s designated hitter, finished the first game 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

He wasn’t in the starting lineup for Game 2, which Hickory won 8-7 in eight innings.

Jiménez joined Winston-Salem on Friday as he recovers from a ruptured left pectoral tendon suffered during a March 24 Cactus League game.

In Game 1, the Dash also got a pair of two-run homers in the fourth inning. Luis Curbelo connected for his 12th of the season, with Alex Destino on base. Travis Moniot’s sixth homer of the season came with Gunnar Troutwine aboard.

Dash reliever Trey Jeans (2-1), who pitched the fifth and sixth innings, was credited with the win. Caleb Freeman got his fifth save of the season. He pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out two.