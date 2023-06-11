An ESPN director who suffered what was described as a "medical event" before Saturday's Super Regional baseball game between Alabama and Wake Forest has died, according to a statement from the network on Sunday.

Kyle Brown was a 16-year employee of ESPN, according to the statement. The exact cause of death wasn't released

"Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team – and highly accomplished," the statement said.

Brown won two Sports Emmy awards while working a variety of sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night Football and college football, ESPN said.

Brown played baseball at Ohio State, where he was a pitcher. He leaves behind a wife, Megan, and four children.

ESPN also honored Brown across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU at the start of its NCAA Baseball coverage just a few minutes ago at noon ET.

Saturday's game was scheduled to start at noon, but fans were held at the entrance to David F. Couch Ballpark because of the emergency. At one point, the line stretched from the gate, through the parking lot and out to the sidewalk adjacent to Deacon Boulevard. Members of the Wake Forest athletic staff were soon carrying cases of bottled water and passing out the bottles to those in line as temperatures approached 80 degrees.

The game started at 2:15 p.m., and Wake Forest defeated Alabama, 5-4.