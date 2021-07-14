 Skip to main content
Evan Owen continues to lead after two rounds of the 69th Forsyth Junior Championship
Evan Owen continues to lead after two rounds of the 69th Forsyth Junior Championship

sss
City Recreation Department Graphic

Evan Owen shot a 2-over 74 on Wednesday to stay in the lead of the 69th Forsyth Junior Championship at Winston Lake.

Owen has a four-shot lead on Mason Beshears and Ian Scott heading into Thursday’s final round at Pine Knolls Golf Club. Beshears shot 77 on Wednesday and Scott rebounded from a 78 in the first round to shot 1-under 71 on Wednesday.

In the Cubs Division for golfers 12 and under, Kevin Zhang shot 32 and has a 10-shot lead going into the final round. Andrew Jenkins shot 36 in Wednesday’s second round.

69th Forsyth Junior

Second Round (Winston Lake)

Evan Owen 71-74-145; Mason Beshears 72-77-149; Ian Scott 78-71-149; Hillary Gong 82-77-159; Sadie Mecham 82-82-164; Andrew Lane 83-84-167; Daniel Stamey 78-90-168; Adams Mu-tai 84-93-177; Cameron Witherspoon 85-92-177; Jackson Farmer 90-102-192; Emma Stamey 102-107-209. Cubs Division (9 holes): Kevin Zhang 28-32-60; Andrew Jenkins 34-36-70; Ryan Mutai 40-39-79

Thursday's Final Round

Tee-Times (Pine Knolls)

8 a.m. - Daniel Stamey, Adams Mutai, Cameron Witherspoon, Jackson Farmer; 8:10 - Hillary Gong, Sadie Mecham, Emma Stamey; 8:25 - Evan Owen, Ian Scott, Mason Beshears, Andrew Lane; 8:35 - Kevin Zhang, Andrew Jenkins, Ryan Mutai

