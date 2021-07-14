Evan Owen continues to lead after two rounds of the 69th Forsyth Junior Championship

Evan Owen shot a 2-over 74 on Wednesday to stay in the lead of the 69th Forsyth Junior Championship at Winston Lake.

Owen has a four-shot lead on Mason Beshears and Ian Scott heading into Thursday’s final round at Pine Knolls Golf Club. Beshears shot 77 on Wednesday and Scott rebounded from a 78 in the first round to shot 1-under 71 on Wednesday.

In the Cubs Division for golfers 12 and under, Kevin Zhang shot 32 and has a 10-shot lead going into the final round. Andrew Jenkins shot 36 in Wednesday’s second round.

69th Forsyth Junior

Second Round (Winston Lake)

Evan Owen 71-74-145; Mason Beshears 72-77-149; Ian Scott 78-71-149; Hillary Gong 82-77-159; Sadie Mecham 82-82-164; Andrew Lane 83-84-167; Daniel Stamey 78-90-168; Adams Mu-tai 84-93-177; Cameron Witherspoon 85-92-177; Jackson Farmer 90-102-192; Emma Stamey 102-107-209. Cubs Division (9 holes): Kevin Zhang 28-32-60; Andrew Jenkins 34-36-70; Ryan Mutai 40-39-79

Thursday's Final Round

Tee-Times (Pine Knolls)

8 a.m. - Daniel Stamey, Adams Mutai, Cameron Witherspoon, Jackson Farmer; 8:10 - Hillary Gong, Sadie Mecham, Emma Stamey; 8:25 - Evan Owen, Ian Scott, Mason Beshears, Andrew Lane; 8:35 - Kevin Zhang, Andrew Jenkins, Ryan Mutai

