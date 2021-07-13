 Skip to main content
Evan Owen's 71 gives him first-round lead at 69th Forsyth Junior Championship
Evan Owen shot an even-par 71 to grab the first-round lead of the 69th Forsyth Junior Championship at Reynolds Park on Tuesday morning.

Owen leads Mason Beshears by one shot heading into the second round on Wednesday at Winston Lake. Ian Scott is third with a 78.

The final round will be at Pine Knolls Golf Club on Thursday in Kernersville.

In the Cubs Division that will be play nine holes a day, Kevin Zhang shot 28 with Andrew Jenkins shooting 34 and Ryan Mutai shooting a 40.

69th Forsyth Junior Championship

First Round (Reynolds Park, par-71)

Evan Owen 71; Mason Beshears 72; Ian Scott 78; Daniel Stamey 78; Hillary Gong 82; Sadie Mecham 82; Andrew Lane 83; Adams Mutai 84; Cameron Witherspoon 85; Jackson Farmer 90; Emma Stamey 102; Cooper Diaz WD. Cubs Division (9 holes): Kevin Zhang 28, Andrew Jenkins 34, Ryan Mutai 40, Reece Hart WD

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

