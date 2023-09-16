Stewart Hagestad has captured the USGA Mid-Amateur Championship for the third time, defeating former Wake Forest golfer Evan Beck, 3 and 2.
Hagestad, a 32-year-old from Newport Beach, California, joins an impressive list of golfers who have won the same USGA championship three or more times. The list includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam and Juli Inkster.
He also captured the 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur, rallying from 4 down with five to play to beat 2014 winner Scott Harvey of Greensboro in 37 holes.
The 36-hole championship match was split over two days because of multiple weather delays that altered the original schedule.
The victory earns Hagestad a spot in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, which is where he competed in his first USGA championship at the 2008 U.S. Amateur. He also will earn a likely invitation to the Masters Tournament. In 2017, Hagestad became the first invited U.S. Mid-Amateur champion to make the cut (he was low amateur as well).
"Yeah, he played perfect yesterday, didn't miss a shot,” Beck said. “One of the best amateurs of all time. He's proven that many times. Had a tough task today and just didn't have enough.”
Beck received a silver medal, exemptions into the next three U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, an exemption into the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship, and an exemption from local qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Open.
