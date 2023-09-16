Stewart Hagestad has captured the USGA Mid-Amateur Championship for the third time, defeating former Wake Forest golfer Evan Beck, 3 and 2.

Hagestad, a 32-year-old from Newport Beach, California, joins an impressive list of golfers who have won the same USGA championship three or more times. The list includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam and Juli Inkster.

He also captured the 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur, rallying from 4 down with five to play to beat 2014 winner Scott Harvey of Greensboro in 37 holes.