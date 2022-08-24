Experience counts: Gasquet outlasts Johnson as veterans clash at W-S Open

Old guys rule — at least so far at the Winston-Salem Open.

In a battle of 30-somethings, Frenchman Richard Gasquet rallied past American Steve Johnson 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3 in the third round on a hot and humid Wednesday afternoon on the stadium court at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

Gasquet is 36, Johnson 32, and they were the two oldest players remaining in the tournament going into Wednesday's action.

"I love to show I can still play tennis at this age," Gasquet said. "I like to play tennis and I like to play matches. Hopefully this will help me get ready for New York and the U.S. Open next week."

Gasquet advances to the quarterfinals, where he will play either Laslo Djere of Serbia or qualifier Jason Kubler of Australia. All three players are unseeded.

The match had more twists and turns than the roller coaster at the Carolina Classic Fair.

Gasquet, who has been ranked as high as No. 7 in the world, jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead, breaking Johnson's serve twice. However Johnson battled back to take the opening set in a tiebreaker, winning six of the last eight games. Johnson's best game of the set came when he won the first point on a service winner and then served three consecutive aces to cut Gasquet's lead to 5-4.

"It's tennis and I made some mistakes, but after that I was able to focus," Gasquet said. "I tried to serve better and put some pressure on (Johnson)."

Gasquet clinched the second set when Johnson double faulted at set point. There was only one service break in the final set, and that came in the fourth game when Gasquet took a 3-1 lead and then served out the match. In that game, Johnson took his racket and smashed it to bits after missing an easy forehand.

Gasquet, who has now advanced to the Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals for the third time, first came here in 2008 for a Davis Cup match between the United States and France just across the street at the Joel Coliseum. Led by Andy Roddick and James Blake, the Americans crushed the French 4-1.

"Yes I remember it well," Gasquet said. "It's not good memories for me because we lost." Gasquet lost his one singles match to Blake 6-7, 6-4, 6-4. Gasquet was slowed by knee tendinitis and a blister on his right hand that day in April. However, Gasquet is the only member of either team that is still playing competitive tennis. All the others have retired.

One of the more interested spectators Wednesday was 11-year-old Henry Bixby of Boone, who was sitting high above the north baseline with an oversized tennis ball with numerous player autographs. One of those autographs was from Johnson.

When asked who he was rooting for in the match, he quickly replied, "USA, USA."

This was Bixby's third and final day at the tournament and it's been all he could have hoped for.

"I have really enjoyed watching the matches," he said. "They have been pretty exciting and it's all been pretty cool."

Bixby describes his tennis game as "in the middle," but said, "I sure would like to play right here in this tournament someday."