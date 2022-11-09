Fall college signing period began Wednesday

Updated Nov. 9.
Here are some of the area high school athletes expected to sign letters of intent during the period that began Wednesday (will be updated):
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Tanner Cave, lacrosse, Lincoln Memorial.
CALDWELL
Wynn Bradley, soccer, Southern Wesleyan; Jacob Trivette, baseball, Bluefield State; Kayla Walsh, diving, Auburn.
DAVIE COUNTY
Bryce Bailey, tennis, Belmont Abbey; Sydney Dirks, softball, Western Carolina; Leah Grimes, softball, Mars Hill; Karlie Quinn, tennis, Emory & Henry; Chesney Shook, softball, Randolph College; Summer Simpson, softball, Appalachian State; Davin Whitaker, baseball, East Carolina; Gracie Wilson, volleyball, Southern Wesleyan.
DUDLEY
Nigel Robinson, baseball, N.C. A&T.
GREENSBORO DAY
Reid Carrier, basketball, University of The South; Jayden Young, basketball, Virginia Tech.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Trace Aufderhar, baseball, Catawba; Lexi Hall, softball, Catawba Valley CC; Yates Sikes, baseball, Catawba Valley CC; Dylan Story, baseball, Wingate.
McMICHAEL
Savannah Lockhart, softball College of Charleston.
MOUNT TABOR
Andrew Burrell, cross country and track, UNC-Charlotte; Conner Inman, cross country and track, Georgia.
NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Silas Boris, baseball, Georgia Southern; Bristol Carter, baseball, East Carolina; Mariella Castillo, softball, Ferrum; Agnes Cruz, swimming, U.S. Military Academy; Riley Demers, softball, Lees-McRae; Brady Dole, lacrosse, Canisius; Caroline Goodman, swimming, Barton; Jenna Hirvonen, lacrosse, Catawba; Collen Hudson, diving, Clarion; Sammy Keene, lacrosse, Lenoir-Rhyne; Drew Pepin, wrestling, Gardner-Webb; Owen Simmons, baseball, Longwood; Addyson Tucker, softball, Columbia College (S.C.); Annadele Tuggle, rowing, Alabama; Trey Tuggle, lacrosse, Piedmont; Sheldon Ulmer, track and field, U.S. Naval Academy; Justin Webb, baseball, Catawba Valley CC; Sarah Wommack, soccer, Appalachian State; Madison Young, basketball, Concord.
PAGE
Molly Adams, soccer, Messiah.
RAGSDALE
Bayleigh Cranford, diving, N.C. State; Kyli Switalski, soccer, Appalachian State.
REAGAN
Amaris Alvarez, volleyball, Presbyterian; Anna Howerton, golf, High Point; Caiden Largent, volleyball, West Florida; Macy Pate, golf, Wake Forest; Emma Pendleton, basketball, Lenoir-Rhyne; Noah Quarless, baseball, Western Carolina; Leila Slater, softball, Meredith; Riley Tucker, volleyball, Bucknell; Abby Wyss, lacrosse, Bentley.
REYNOLDS
Conner Frail, baseball, Gaston College; Drew Grau, lacrosse, Hampden-Sydney; Nick Hampton, lacrosse, St John’s; Tyson Hinkle, baseball, Brevard; Fisher Kennedy, golf, Furman; Paola Nunez, field hockey, Southern Virginia; Owen Pearce, golf, Richmond; Abigail Rice, basketball, Roanoke.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Johnny Edwards, swimming, St. Bonaventure; Akila Hardie, volleyball Appalachian State; Tanner Royals, baseball, Guilford; Tyler Shafer, baseball, Catawba Community College; Wyatt Stanley, baseball, Western Carolina.
WALKERTOWN
Emily Roberts, softball, Sweet Briar.
WESLEYAN
Zack Andersen, soccer Liberty; Ethan Gravely, baseball, N.C. A&T; Hunt Jardina, golf, Pfeiffer; Will Papciak, baseball, Davidson; Lily Pereira, basketball, Florida Southern; Michael Skeen, golf, Pfeiffer; Christian Walker, baseball, Belmont Abbey.
WEST FORSYTH
Abby Hunter, softball, Tusculum; Harrison Lewis, baseball, North Carolina; Tenley Lewis, cross country and track, UNCG.
WESTCHESTER
Cruz Hesling, cross country and track, UNC-Charlotte.