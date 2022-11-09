 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall college signing period began Wednesday

  • 0
prep zone logo 022721 web

Updated Nov. 9.

Here are some of the area high school athletes expected to sign letters of intent during the period that began Wednesday (will be updated):

BISHOP McGUINNESS

Tanner Cave, lacrosse, Lincoln Memorial.

CALDWELL

Wynn Bradley, soccer, Southern Wesleyan; Jacob Trivette, baseball, Bluefield State; Kayla Walsh, diving, Auburn.

DAVIE COUNTY

Bryce Bailey, tennis, Belmont Abbey; Sydney Dirks, softball, Western Carolina; Leah Grimes, softball, Mars Hill; Karlie Quinn, tennis, Emory & Henry; Chesney Shook, softball, Randolph College; Summer Simpson, softball, Appalachian State; Davin Whitaker, baseball, East Carolina; Gracie Wilson, volleyball, Southern Wesleyan.

People are also reading…

DUDLEY

Nigel Robinson, baseball, N.C. A&T.

GREENSBORO DAY

Reid Carrier, basketball, University of The South; Jayden Young, basketball, Virginia Tech.

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Trace Aufderhar, baseball, Catawba; Lexi Hall, softball, Catawba Valley CC; Yates Sikes, baseball, Catawba Valley CC; Dylan Story, baseball, Wingate.

McMICHAEL

Savannah Lockhart, softball College of Charleston.

MOUNT TABOR

Andrew Burrell, cross country and track, UNC-Charlotte; Conner Inman, cross country and track, Georgia.

NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Silas Boris, baseball, Georgia Southern; Bristol Carter, baseball, East Carolina; Mariella Castillo, softball, Ferrum; Agnes Cruz, swimming, U.S. Military Academy; Riley Demers, softball, Lees-McRae; Brady Dole, lacrosse, Canisius; Caroline Goodman, swimming, Barton; Jenna Hirvonen, lacrosse, Catawba; Collen Hudson, diving, Clarion; Sammy Keene, lacrosse, Lenoir-Rhyne; Drew Pepin, wrestling, Gardner-Webb; Owen Simmons, baseball, Longwood; Addyson Tucker, softball, Columbia College (S.C.); Annadele Tuggle, rowing,  Alabama; Trey Tuggle, lacrosse, Piedmont; Sheldon Ulmer, track and field, U.S. Naval Academy; Justin Webb, baseball, Catawba Valley CC; Sarah Wommack, soccer, Appalachian State; Madison Young, basketball, Concord.

PAGE

Molly Adams, soccer, Messiah.

RAGSDALE

Bayleigh Cranford, diving, N.C. State; Kyli Switalski, soccer, Appalachian State.

REAGAN

Amaris Alvarez, volleyball, Presbyterian; Anna Howerton, golf, High Point; Caiden Largent, volleyball, West Florida; Macy Pate, golf, Wake Forest; Emma Pendleton, basketball, Lenoir-Rhyne; Noah Quarless, baseball, Western Carolina; Leila Slater, softball, Meredith; Riley Tucker, volleyball, Bucknell; Abby Wyss, lacrosse, Bentley.

REYNOLDS

Conner Frail, baseball, Gaston College; Drew Grau, lacrosse, Hampden-Sydney; Nick Hampton, lacrosse, St John’s; Tyson Hinkle, baseball, Brevard; Fisher Kennedy, golf, Furman; Paola Nunez, field hockey, Southern Virginia; Owen Pearce, golf, Richmond; Abigail Rice, basketball, Roanoke.

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Johnny Edwards, swimming, St. Bonaventure; Akila Hardie, volleyball Appalachian State; Tanner Royals, baseball, Guilford; Tyler Shafer, baseball, Catawba Community College; Wyatt Stanley, baseball, Western Carolina.

WALKERTOWN

Emily Roberts, softball, Sweet Briar.

WESLEYAN

Zack Andersen, soccer Liberty; Ethan Gravely, baseball, N.C. A&T; Hunt Jardina, golf, Pfeiffer; Will Papciak, baseball, Davidson; Lily Pereira, basketball, Florida Southern; Michael Skeen, golf, Pfeiffer; Christian Walker, baseball, Belmont Abbey.

WEST FORSYTH

Abby Hunter, softball, Tusculum; Harrison Lewis, baseball, North Carolina; Tenley Lewis, cross country and track, UNCG.

WESTCHESTER

Cruz Hesling, cross country and track, UNC-Charlotte.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill on track to break NFL records

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert