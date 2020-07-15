The N.C. High School Athletic Association has delayed the start of fall sports practices until "at least" Sept. 1.
Workouts can continue in Phase 1 in counties where they have begun.
🚨NCHSAA Sports Update 🚨— NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) July 15, 2020
Start of Fall Sports Season Delayed until at Least September 1⃣. #WeAretheNCHSAA pic.twitter.com/StsE1bWkRH
The NCHSAA's board of directors approved the decision.
The first day of instruction for most school districts in North Carolina is Aug. 17. The NCHSAA says that the week of Aug. 17-21 will be considered a "dead period" when no organized workouts can occur.
Most high school football teams were scheduled to open seasons Aug. 21, with a few beginning play the previous night. Competition for other fall sports teams had been scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
The NCHSAA said in its news release that, "We are not planning a Zoom media availability for Commissioner (Que) Tucker for this week due to the amount of details still in progress. However, we will plan a media availability for Commissioner Tucker once decisions have been made about potential schedules and protocols have been finalized."
