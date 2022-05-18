FCDS' Kyle Haas ties for second at NCISAA golf championships

BROWNS SUMMIT — Forsyth Country Day junior Kyle Haas tied for second place this week in the NCISAA Class 3-A boys golf championship at Bryan Park.
Haas and Raleigh St. David's senior Davis Adams each shot 1-under-par 71 to finish one stroke behind medalist Eric Nord of the Asheville School. The Furies' Luke Tisdale placed eighth with a 75.
In Class 2-A, Three Caldwell golfers placed in the top 10 to help the Eagles tie for second. Zachary Kupiec and Freddy Ortmann tied for sixth at 4-over-par 76 and Daniel Norris (78) tied for 10th. Caldwell finished four strokes behind team champion Gaston Day.
In Class 4-A, Greensboro Day's Ben Jordan shot even-par 72 to tie for second, one stroke behind medalist Bryan Fang of Cary Academy.
NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Bryan Park (Champions Course)
Par-72
CLASS 4-A
Area golfers
T2. Ben Jordan (Greensboro Day), 72; T16, Sean Finan and Cole Rouse (Wesleyan), 78.
CLASS 3-A
Area golfers
T2. Kyle Haas (Forsyth Country Day), 71; 8. Luke Tisdale (Forsyth Country Day), 75.
CLASS 2-A
Team standings
1. Gaston Day 226
T2. Caldwell 230
T2. Southern Pines O'Neal School 230
Area golfers
T6. Zachary Kupiec and Freddy Ortmann (Caldwell), 76; T10. Jaxson Morgan (Westchester), Daniel Norris (Caldwell), 78; 18. Ryan Kupiec (Caldwell), 87; 19. Grayson Smith (Caldwell), 91.
