FCDS' Kyle Haas ties for second at NCISAA golf championships

BROWNS SUMMIT — Forsyth Country Day junior Kyle Haas tied for second place this week in the NCISAA Class 3-A boys golf championship at Bryan Park.

Haas and Raleigh St. David's senior Davis Adams each shot 1-under-par 71 to finish one stroke behind medalist Eric Nord of the Asheville School. The Furies' Luke Tisdale placed eighth with a 75.

In Class 2-A, Three Caldwell golfers placed in the top 10 to help the Eagles tie for second. Zachary Kupiec and Freddy Ortmann tied for sixth at 4-over-par 76 and Daniel Norris (78) tied for 10th. Caldwell finished four strokes behind team champion Gaston Day.

In Class 4-A, Greensboro Day's Ben Jordan shot even-par 72 to tie for second, one stroke behind medalist Bryan Fang of Cary Academy.

NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Bryan Park (Champions Course)

Par-72

CLASS 4-A

Area golfers

T2. Ben Jordan (Greensboro Day), 72; T16, Sean Finan and Cole Rouse (Wesleyan), 78.

CLASS 3-A

Area golfers

T2. Kyle Haas (Forsyth Country Day), 71; 8. Luke Tisdale (Forsyth Country Day), 75.

CLASS 2-A

Team standings

1. Gaston Day 226

T2. Caldwell 230

T2. Southern Pines O'Neal School 230

Area golfers

T6. Zachary Kupiec and Freddy Ortmann (Caldwell), 76; T10. Jaxson Morgan (Westchester), Daniel Norris (Caldwell), 78; 18. Ryan Kupiec (Caldwell), 87; 19. Grayson Smith (Caldwell), 91.

