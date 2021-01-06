 Skip to main content
Federal Prospects Hockey League and Carolina Thunderbirds still on hold for 2021 season
The Federal Prospects Hockey League is still on hold for this season, and so are the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Owner Barry Soskin of the Thunderbirds says that the latest from the league is it wants to start on Feb. 5. But there is still no schedule.

“Nothing is off the table at this point,” Soskin said by phone from his home in the suburbs of Chicago. “We’ve changed this thing three times but we’re holding out hope of having a season.”

Thunderbirds

Thunderbirds forward Joe Cangelosi (21) celebrates after scoring in a game on Jan. 18, 2020.

Soskin, who also has ownership in the Danville (Ill.) Dashers and the Port Huron (Mich.) Prowlers, says one of the issues with the league is where the teams are located. In the different states there are different guidelines for what’s open as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on.

“I know in Danville they can’t even get on any ice,” Soskin said because their arena remains shutdown in Illinois.

The Thunderbirds and Coach Andre Niec are standing by waiting for word when they can officially practice. There have been informal gatherings of some of the players on the roster and many are in town, but that’s been about it.

At the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex, where the Thunderbirds play, there is public ice skating available on a limited basis. Many of the Thunderbirds have also been to the Greensboro Ice House to workout as well as using the Annex to stay sharp.

Soskin said there was a plan to possible play some preseason games with Columbus (Ga.) River Dragons, but that is also on hold.

Scott Brand, the general manager of the River Dragons, says he hopes there will be hockey soon.

“We have ice, but we can’t have fans in the building,” said Brand, who is a former general manager of the Thunderbirds, who are still the defending league champions.

The River Dragons were an expansion team last season, but FPHL ended the season in mid-March when the pandemic shut down most everything.

Brand and Soskin had worked out a deal to play a couple of preseason games this month, but that might not be possible.

“We are in a tough state,” Brand said about where the virus has hit hard. “We are a lot like North Carolina in that regard so we can only wait and see. We want to play hockey and I think it’s important that we try anything we can to get some games played, even if it’s a short season.”

Soskin said if the league can get clearance from all the other cities and are able to play the games, then early February could work for a possible 40-game regular-season.

"One problem is that to go to New York now you have to have a 14-day quarantine and that's just not feasible," Soskin said. 

Kelly Curl, the general manager of the Thunderbirds, said if a schedule comes from the league then the organization will work with city officials “to implement a safe and effective operational standard for the team, players, employees and fans.”

Curl said it’s a challenge with the league spread over states such as New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Illinois, Georgia and North Carolina.

“This is such a constantly moving landscape, if you will,” Curl said. “It’s affecting every city and state differently and we’re trying our best to deal with it comprehensively.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

FPHL Teams and Locations

Carolina Thunderbirds (Winston-Salem)

Danbury Hat Tricks (Danbury, Conn.)

Elmira Enforcers (Elmira, New York)

Watertown Wolves (Watertown, New York)

Columbus River Dragons (Columbus, Ga.)

Danville Dashers (Danville, Ill.)

Port Huron Prowlers (Port Huron, Mich.)

