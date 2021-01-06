Federal Prospects Hockey League and Carolina Thunderbirds still on hold for 2021 season

The Federal Prospects Hockey League is still on hold for this season, and so are the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Owner Barry Soskin of the Thunderbirds says that the latest from the league is it wants to start on Feb. 5. But there is still no schedule.

“Nothing is off the table at this point,” Soskin said by phone from his home in the suburbs of Chicago. “We’ve changed this thing three times but we’re holding out hope of having a season.”

Soskin, who also has ownership in the Danville (Ill.) Dashers and the Port Huron (Mich.) Prowlers, says one of the issues with the league is where the teams are located. In the different states there are different guidelines for what’s open as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on.

“I know in Danville they can’t even get on any ice,” Soskin said because their arena remains shutdown in Illinois.

The Thunderbirds and Coach Andre Niec are standing by waiting for word when they can officially practice. There have been informal gatherings of some of the players on the roster and many are in town, but that’s been about it.