Federal Prospects Hockey League, Carolina Thunderbirds announce their schedules for this season

The Carolina Thunderbirds, the defending Federal Prospects Hockey League champions from the 2018-19 season, have released their schedule for this season.

Last season the league played an abbreviated schedule with just 20 games, and four teams. The Thunderbirds played all of their games on the road last season.

This season the league will play a full schedule with seven teams.

The Thunderbirds will play host to Delaware on Oct. 29 in their first game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. It will be the first home game for the Thunderbirds in 600 days.

The 2021-2022 FPHL season will feature Binghamton, Danbury, Delaware, and Watertown in the East Division, while Carolina, Columbus, and Port Huron fill out the West Division.

The Thunderbirds will play 63 games with 30 of those at home at the Annex.

