 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal Prospects Hockey League, Carolina Thunderbirds announce their schedules for this season
0 Comments

Federal Prospects Hockey League, Carolina Thunderbirds announce their schedules for this season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sss
Thunderbirds Graphic

The Carolina Thunderbirds, the defending Federal Prospects Hockey League champions from the 2018-19 season, have released their schedule for this season.

Last season the league played an abbreviated schedule with just 20 games, and four teams. The Thunderbirds played all of their games on the road last season.

This season the league will play a full schedule with seven teams.

The Thunderbirds will play host to Delaware on Oct. 29 in their first game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. It will be the first home game for the Thunderbirds in 600 days.

The 2021-2022 FPHL season will feature Binghamton, Danbury, Delaware, and Watertown in the East Division, while Carolina, Columbus, and Port Huron fill out the West Division.

The Thunderbirds will play 63 games with 30 of those at home at the Annex.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Thunderbirds in 2021-22

Radio: All games will be broadcast live on WTOB (980 AM, 96.3 FM)

Website: Carolina Thunderbirds

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimmy Garoppolo will be a starting quarterback...somewhere else?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News