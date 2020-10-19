Federal Prospects Hockey League, Thunderbirds have a tentative date to begin its season

The Federal Prospects Hockey League has a tentative date of Dec. 18 to begin play for the 2020-21 season.

The league made the announcement on its website on Monday afternoon.

The Carolina Thunderbirds will be one of the eight teams that will play a 46-game schedule that will end the third week of April in 2021.

The Thunderbirds and Coach Andre Niec will begin their fourth season in the FPHL and are the defending league champions. That past season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic with the Thunderbirds the champions the previous season.

Kelly Curl, the Thunderbirds’ general manager, said the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex will have the ice ready in early November.

“That’s the plan right now, and we have a free-agent camp in the middle of November so we’re on schedule as far as that part of it goes,” Curl said.

Curl said that the schedule could be coming later this week from the FPHL. The Carolina Thunderbirds offices at the Annex have remained closed since the pandemic hit in mid-March.

As for how many fans will be allowed into the Annex once games starts is something that will be controlled by Gov. Roy Cooper, according to Curl.