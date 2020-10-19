Federal Prospects Hockey League, Thunderbirds have a tentative date to begin season

The Federal Prospects Hockey League has a tentative date of Dec. 18 to begin play for the 2020-21 season.

The league made the announcement on its website Monday afternoon.

The Carolina Thunderbirds will be one of the eight teams that will play a 46-game schedule ending on the third week of April 2021.

The Thunderbirds and Coach Andre Niec will begin their fourth season in the league and were the 2019 champions. The 2019-20 season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Curl, the Thunderbirds’ general manager, said the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex will have the ice ready in early November.

“That’s the plan right now, and we have a free-agent camp in the middle of November so we’re on schedule as far as that part of it goes,” Curl said.

Curl said the league could announce a schedule this week. The Carolina Thunderbirds offices at the Annex have remained closed since the pandemic hit in mid-March.

As for how many fans will be allowed into the Annex once games start will be controlled by Gov. Roy Cooper, Curl said.