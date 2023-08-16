The final prep work is nearly finished for the start of the 11th edition of the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP 250 men’s tennis tournament scheduled to begin on Saturday.

Jeff Ryan, the tournament director, watched on Wednesday afternoon as a large video board was being put into place. Most everything else was done, and the Wake Forest Tennis Center was sparkling.

“That (video board) is really about the last major item to be put into place, so we are right on schedule,” Ryan said.

There’s plenty to like about this year’s tournament, which will start with qualifying play. The tournament will run all next week with the doubles finals (at 2 p.m.) on Aug. 26 and the singles final at 5 p.m.

Two of the new amenities for fans this year are the new LED lighting that will make things pop on TV, and a new food vendor. The improved lighting will also help players in night matches.

Wake Forest and the Winston-Salem Open partnered in paying for the upgraded, and much needed, lighting.

“Wake Forest put in new lights for its football stadium (Allegacy Stadium, right next to the tennis center) and they asked us about it and we said sure,” Ryan said.

Grants from the USTA totaling $122,000 helped pay for the upgrade. The USTA’s Tennis Venue Services grant program helps enhance existing venues and Ryan said he made sure to apply for those grants.

“I knew the grants were out there and there was a process, because I worked with the USTA for all those years,” Ryan said. “So we went ahead and applied and ended up getting those grants.”

Ryan says upgrading the lighting will be good for the outdoor facility all year round.

“The funds the USTA has awarded us not only benefit the tournament, but also Wake Forest University’s athletic programs and, by extension, the community of Winston-Salem,” Ryan said.

As Ryan looks ahead to next week, he said he’s excited that only a few tickets remain for championship Saturday. Center court holds about 3,400, and Ryan said they will likely sell out soon for the second straight year.

“We sold out before the tournament even started last year, so that’s exciting, and I think that proves that this community is behind the event,” Ryan said. “It sends a signal that people want to come see the Winston-Salem Open and we just want to make it like the fair, where people go every year.”

There’s one more wild card entry that Ryan will fill, but the field is a good one headed by 16th-ranked Borna Coric, who will be the tournament’s No. 1 seed. Another crowd favorite will be France’s Gael Monfils.

“Monfils is exciting and he’s a dynamic player and he’s playing well in Cincinnati right now, so full transparency he still is coming,” Ryan said. “But does that make me nervous, yes, but I hope he does come and follows through. There’s no indication that he isn’t coming.”

Another wild card entry was added on Wednesday when Sebastian Korda was added to the field. He is ranked No. 30 in the world in ATP rankings, just five spots below his career high from earlier this summer.

As Ryan continues to try and make the tournament better each year, he’s always looking at ways to do things differently. That includes what he sells to various sponsors or fans.

“In the future I’d like to bring other enhancements to our tournament,” Ryan said. “For example, there’s a lot of call for hospitality between the highest level and a hot dog. Give me a day I can come one day and get a VIP ticket, so I think if you look at other tournaments, you find that’s a level of service you can have.”