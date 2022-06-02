Finals spotlight is big enough for all of East Forsyth's softball players

KERNERSVILLE — If you scout the East Forsyth softball team, it’s natural to focus on senior pitcher Kierston Deal. After all, the left-hander is 23-1 with a 0.56 ERA and nearly 300 strikeouts in 149 innings.

But the Eagles (26-1) are so much more than the future Oklahoma Sooner. There’s a lot to like about the team that will face Greenville D.H. Conley starting Friday in the best-of-three NCHSAA Class 4-A championship series at Duke.

“Sometimes even I get caught up in just watching her pitch,” East Forsyth coach Ben McKinney says of Deal. “But our girls have stepped up and said, ‘We’re going to win this as a team. K.D. can carry us, but we’re going to take the pressure off her.’ ”

There are two ways the Eagles have done just that in winning 25 straight games since a rain-shortened 7-2 loss at Oak Grove on March 7. The first is by putting pressure on their opponents, and the second is by playing airtight defense.

Offensively, East Forsyth doesn’t have the power hitters it did in the run to last year’s championship series, where it lost to Wilmington Hoggard in three games. What it does have is batters who “like to put the ball in play and move runners,” says junior outfielder Katelyn King. “We’re aggressive on the bases. Last year we had more big hits, but this team is faster.”

Deal, who is East Forsyth’s main power hitter this season, says, “We’ve thrown our own twist on it this year, putting runners in play and using small ball to our advantage. That’s helped our team produce the same amount of runs, but in a different way.”

Sometimes the Eagles’ aggressiveness even surprises McKinney.

“I’ll be coaching third base and all of a sudden somebody is sliding in and I’m like, ‘Where’d you come from?’ ” the coach says.

“Our girls are comfortable taking risks because we’re not going to yell at them,” he adds. “We’re not going to yell at them for being aggressive. We’ll coach them up on mental mistakes, but aggressiveness? We’re going to high-five you safe or out.”

McKinney says his team’s mindset at the plate starts in practice, where the Eagles’ emphasis on hitting hard groundballs has helped them average nearly nine runs per game.

“If we hit it out, wonderful,” the coach says, “but we’re going to put the ball in play. We have the speed and the aggressiveness on the bases to take advantage of opportunities, and we’re going to put pressure on you. That’s the makeup of this team.”

Another part of East’s makeup is its defense. Deal’s pitching certainly helps, but it’s not the only reason the Eagles are holding opponents to an average of less than one run per game. The infield features Sophie Lecnar at third base, Grace Flynn at short, Alex Brown at second and Madison Jones at first. King, Laura Ritchie and Lindsay Clinard are the primary outfielders, with Madison McCarty behind the plate.

“There’s not a place on this field where I don’t know that whoever the ball is hit to will give every ounce of effort to make a play,” McKinney says. “Their game awareness, situational awareness, is also strong.”

That awareness and understanding of what it takes to win big games was forged during last year’s run to the state finals. All three games against Hoggard were decided by one run, teaching the Eagles the value of every play.

“The game can change on simple things,” McKinney says. “It’s not the 250-foot home run. It’s the ball that you take a bad angle to. It’s the pitch that you left on the plate at 0-2. … It’s the little things, and the team that takes that approach and executes on the little things will usually come out on top.”

The Eagles remember how the little things added up to a heartbreaking 6-5 loss in the deciding game of last season’s championship series.

“Almost everyone who was in that game can remember the last out,” says Flynn, East Forsyth’s junior shortstop. “It’s something that you don’t really forget. We learned that if you do your job and everyone is working together, we have the same purpose. We just have to play our game. Our coaches have prepared us the whole season.”

That preparation and last year’s run to the finals has united this East Forsyth softball team. But the team is not just the players and coaches on the field and in the dugout, says Jones, the Eagles’ sophomore first baseman.

“It’s our fans and our people who come to games and cheer us on … it’s everyone,” she says. “We wouldn’t be anywhere without people supporting us. It just makes the game so much more fun and exciting.”

Amidst all the excitement surrounding this weekend’s state championship series, the Eagles are all business.

“We just see this as another game,” Flynn says. “We’ve all been here. It’s another big game and we’ve come to expect a bigger crowd when we play. It will be a bigger field, a collegiate field, but we’re just going to play our game and do what we know how to do. We’ll be fine.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

