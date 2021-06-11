Fireworks are on the schedule for July 4th weekend at Truist Stadium with the Disco Turkeys taking centerstage

A tradition in Winston-Salem over the last 10 seasons at Truist Stadium has been Fourth of July fireworks, but that tradition has fizzled out.

Thanks to a change in leagues from the Carolina League to the High-A East League, the Dash will be on the road.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers, who are in the same league with the Dash for the first time since the late 1960s, will also be on the road.

The High Point Rockers, an independent team that plays at Truist Point, will also be on the road.

But have no fear the Carolina Disco Turkeys are here.

The Disco Turkeys, a wooden bat team consisting of local college players, are scheduled to play at 3 p.m. on July 3 against the Greensboro Monarchs. And yes, there will be fireworks that night after some live music will be featured.

C.J. Johnson, the president of the Dash, is disappointed that the Dash is on the road that weekend but he also understands why.

“This year with COVID there was just no flexibility like there usually is, and how late our schedule came out also had some-thing to do with it,” Johnson said about the Dash being on the road for the first time over the holiday.