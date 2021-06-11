Fireworks are on the schedule for July 4th weekend at Truist Stadium with the Disco Turkeys taking centerstage

A tradition in Winston-Salem over the last 10 seasons at Truist Stadium has been Fourth of July fireworks, but that tradition has fizzled out.
Thanks to a change in leagues from the Carolina League to the High-A East League, the Dash will be on the road.
The Greensboro Grasshoppers, who are in the same league with the Dash for the first time since the late 1960s, will also be on the road.
The High Point Rockers, an independent team that plays at Truist Point, will also be on the road.
But have no fear the Carolina Disco Turkeys are here.
The Disco Turkeys, a wooden bat team consisting of local college players, are scheduled to play at 3 p.m. on July 3 against the Greensboro Monarchs. And yes, there will be fireworks that night after some live music will be featured.
C.J. Johnson, the president of the Dash, is disappointed that the Dash is on the road that weekend but he also understands why.
“This year with COVID there was just no flexibility like there usually is, and how late our schedule came out also had some-thing to do with it,” Johnson said about the Dash being on the road for the first time over the holiday.
Johnson, however, is glad that there will be fireworks at the ballpark that night that are being sponsored by the City of Winston-Salem.
"I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our ability to safely gather together again than baseball, live music, great food, and of course, fireworks,” Johnson said about the days worth of activities for $12 a ticket if bought before June 25.
Tickets are $15 after June 25 and there will also be a charge of $5 for parking.
Out of the top 10 attendance figures in Dash history, seven of those games are on the Fourth of July holiday.
In 2014 the Dash set a franchise record for fans for two straight games on Friday, July 4 and Saturday July 5 with nearly 15,000 combined. The team had fireworks after each game that season.
Greg Sullivan, the team president and part-owner of the Disco Turkeys, says the exposure his team will get should be a benefit.
“We are kind of catering our game times in the 5:30 range so folks getting off work might come and have a beer and enjoy some baseball,” Sullivan said about the early-season games the Disco Turkeys have played.
Sullivan said the added fireworks after their July 3 game will obviously bring more fans to their game.
“We’re really excited about the extra eyes that could be there,” Sullivan said. “We are hoping more people are finding out about us and this game on July 3 will definitely help.”
Donald Moore, the president and general manager of the Hop-pers, said in his 19 years with the team they had played at home on Fourth of July 17 times.
“In our other league we’d have either the Fourth of July or July 3 so you could make it work with the fireworks,” Moore said. Moore said that hopefully next season they will get a home game on Fourth of July.
“Those are usually are biggest nights but I realize half the teams have to play on the road and the other half obviously plays at at home,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll take that into consideration next summer.”
Since moving to its downtown ballpark in 2005, the Hoppers played host to a July 4th weekend game 13 times and averaged a standing-room-only 9,597 in a stadium that seats 7,499.
The Hoppers did have a home game May 30, the day before the Memorial Day holiday. Instead of playing in the afternoon on that Sunday, they moved it to a night game.
“We had a great night and were over 6,000 fans,” Moore said about the 13-0 win over Wilmington that was also Military Appreciation night
