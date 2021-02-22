First-place UNCG takes care of last-place Western Carolina in Southern Conference game

What it means

With the most recent cancellations, only three teams remain in contention for the Southern’s regular-season championship on this final week. That’s more important than normal because if the tournament in Asheville isn’t completed or doesn’t get played because of the pandemic, the team with the best league winning percentage in the regular season would get the automatic NCAA bid. UNCG (12-4) leads after Coach Wes Miller's 180th win in 10 seasons, but Furman (9-4, two games remaining) and Wofford (11-5, one game remaining) remain in contention. UNCG will clinch if it beats Western Carolina on Wednesday and wins at East Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon. If it loses one of those games, the Spartans would need for Furman to lose at home to The Citadel on Wednesday night or at Wofford on Saturday night.