Fisher Kennedy leads Reynolds to fifth-place finish in NCHSAA golf

Fisher Kennedy's fourth-place finish helped Reynolds place fifth Tuesday in the NCHSAA Class 4-A boys golf championship at Pinehurst No. 8.

Kennedy finished two rounds with a 7-over-par 151 total that left him eight strokes behind medalist Will Hartman of team champion Charlotte Catholic. Reynolds finished with a two-round, four-player total of 63-over 639, one stroke behind fourth-place Page. Charlotte Catholic won the title with a 621 total.

 In Class 3-A at Pinehurst No. 6, High Point Central's Davis DeLille tied for medalist honors, but came up short in a four-way playoff for the title.

DeLille, a senior, was joined in the playoff by senior Nick Norman of Gastonia Forestview, junior Gavin Drose of Fayetteville Cape Fear and sophomore Luke Mosley of team champion Greenville J.H. Rose after all four finished at 5-over-par 149 for two rounds. The foursome of leaders returned to the 18th hole, where Mosley and Norman carded pars, Drose bogeyed and DeLille had a triple bogey. The pars sent Mosley and Norman back to the 18th tee again, and this time it was Mosley making a birdie putt while Norman could only manage par.

Rockingham County was 11th and High Point Central finished 12th.

 In Class 1-A at Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Bishop McGuinness finished seventh.

CLASS 4-A

At Pinehurst No. 8

Par-72

Top five teams

1. Charlotte Catholic                  306-315–621

2. Cary Green Hope                   317-307–624

3. Southern Pines Pinecrest        317-313–630

4. Page                                     324-314–638

5. Reynolds                               321-318–639

Individuals

Top three: 1. Will Hartman (CC), 72-71–143; 2. Jack Weiler (Waxhaw Marvin Ridge), 72-76–148; 3. Simon Burgos (Raleigh Leesville Road), 74-75–149.

Area golfers: T4. Fisher Kennedy (RJR), 74-77–151; T7. Shuford Edwards (Pa), 76-76–152; T14. Charlie Plate (Pa), 76-79–155; T19. Jack Boyer (Ragsdale), 81-77–158; T19. Tanner Cadieux (Pa), 82-76–158; T31. Preston Howe (RJR), 81-80–161; T33. Owen Pearce (RJR), 80-82–162; T33. Hayden Magnussen (Northern Guilford), 77-85–162; T38. Chase McLaughlin (Glenn), 83-82–165; T64. Cooper Diaz (Reagan), 88-84–172; T69. Gavin Deibler (Reagan), 85-89–174; T75. Hunter Master (Northwest Guilford), 89-87–176; 84. Brandon Gold (Southwest Guilford), 98-97–195.

CLASS 3-A

At Pinehurst No. 6

Par-72

Top three teams

1. Greenville Rose                      312-304–616

2. Fayetteville Terry Sanford       318-315–633

3. Fayetteville Cape Fear            326-317–643

Area teams

11. Rockingham County             355-355–710

12. High Point Central                357-361–718

Individuals

Top six: T1. Nick Norman (Gastonia Forestview), 73-76–149, Davis DeLille (HPC), 74-75–149, Luke Mosley (JHR), 76-73–149, Gavin Drose (CF), 78-71–149; T5. Cameron Hardison (JHR), 79-71–150, Thomas Horne (TS), 78-72–150.

Other area golfers: T37. Luke Crouse (RC), 83-81–164; T58. Blaine Cayton (RC), 86-84–170;T63. Ryder Wilmouth (RC), 86-87–173; 77. Ian White (HPC), 97-86–183; T79. Riley Johnson (HPC), 94-98–192; 83. Hunter Busick (HPC), 92-102–194.

CLASS 2-A

At Foxfire Resort and Golf Club (Red course), Jackson Springs

Par-72

Area individual

T56. Will Twilla (Morehead), 93-88–181.

CLASS 1-A

At Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Southern Pines

Par-72

Top three teams

1. South Stanly                         337-342–679

2. Mitchell                                 340-341–681

3. Huntersville Christ the King    340-350–690

Area team

7. Bishop McGuinness                388-391–779

Individuals

Top three: 1. Connor Warren (Mitch), 76-70–146; 2. Connor Carter (Eastern Randolph), 76-78–154; 3. Cameron Lutterloh (River Mill), 76-79–155.

Area golfers: T24. Carson Sickmiller (Cornerstone Charter), 92-85–177, William Grissom (BM), 84-93–177; T54. Sam Sherrill (BM), 99-97–196; T62. Ted Williams (BM), 103-98–201; 66. Riggs Handy (BM), 102-103–205; 77. Dain Crnojevic (N.C. Leadership Academy), 121-110–231.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

