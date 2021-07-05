 Skip to main content
Fitting in nicely: John Holleman IV having a Super time racing in the Modified Division at Bowman Gray Stadium
Fitting in nicely: John Holleman IV having a Super time racing in the Modified Division at Bowman Gray Stadium

He wins first Modified race after winning earlier in his career in two other divisions

Superman is in the building.

Or rather, he’s been spotted in Victory Lane at Bowman Gray Stadium this season.

John Holleman IV, who is running his No. 69 car full-time in the Modified Division for the first time in his career, is a stickler for superstitions. And one of those is the Superman T-shirt he wears underneath his fire suit.

When he won his first Modified race this year, he jumped out of his car, stood on the side of his car and flashed his Superman T-shirt to the fans. He's been doing it after all of his wins at the Stadium for the last 10 years.

Holleman's post-win move has an air of cockiness, but that's what it takes to succeed at the stadium where racing on the tight track takes plenty of verve.

“It’s been so much fun being out here running the Modifieds,” said Holleman, 24, who has been racing at Bowman Gray Stadium since he was 14.

20170806w_spt_bowmangray

John Holleman always wears a Superman T-shirt when he drives at Bowman Gray Stadium and through the years he's never been shy of showing it off after victories.

It was 10 years ago when Holleman was the rookie of the year at the Stadium. He was running in the Street Stock Division then but worked his way up to the Sportsman Division before going full-bore this season in the featured division.

During his 10 previous seasons combined at the Stadium he won more than 20 races.

“I mean, to be in the featured division and to be able to run with these guys and get a chance to prove that I belong, it means a lot,” said Holleman, whose family has a deep history at the Stadium.

He’s outgrown his nickname back when he first showed up racing at the Stadium. He used to be called “John John” but not a lot of family or friends call him that anymore.

dd

John Holleman IV has two wins this season in four weeks of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Holleman won his first race at age 10 in the Bandolero Division at other tracks and he became so good he won a national championship. He ended up winning nearly 70 Bandolero races before going full-time at the Stadium.

Holleman’s father, John III, raced in the Street Stock Division and Holleman’s great uncle, Steve, competed in the Sportsman Division for several years.

Holleman, a Winston-Salem native, does bring a lot of experience to the quarter-mile track. He says he’s raced seven different makes and models of cars at the Stadium between practice and competition.

The fastest car, however, is the Modified and he’s quickly adapted to the style that’s needed to succeed. He’s got two wins this season in nine career starts going back to 2019.

ssss

John Holleman IV, at age 14, celebrating a win during his rookie season at Bowman Gray Stadium in summer 2014. 

One of his mentors is 70-year-old legend Junior Miller, who will make his 750th career start Saturday if he runs the Modified 100-lap race. Miller, who is running in the No. 68 car owned by Holleman, has 74 career wins, third-best in Stadium history.

Brian Loftin, Holleman’s crew chief, has also been a big help in Holleman’s evolving career. Loftin, who is on the radio with Holleman during races, says it’s sometimes tough to reign Holleman in.

“He’s only got one speed,” Loftin said. “But he’s done such a good job adapting to the Modifieds and that just shows how versatile a driver he is. He’s driven just about every kind of car on that track and that’s helped him in his preparation for this season and beyond.”

Burt Myers, 45, is the four-time defending champion in the Modified and leading in points again heading into Saturday’s race. Myers has been racing at the Stadium for close to 25 years and along with Tim Brown have dominated the division for a long time.

sss

John Holleman IV started racing in 2014 in the Street Stock Division at Bowman Gray Stadium. He later moved up to the Sportsman Division and is now racing a Modified car.

Myers and Brown have each won 10 championships.

“He’s got a good style for Bowman Gray,” Myers said of Holleman, who this season won an extra $3,000 by working his way through traffic in one race from last to third.

Myers says that Holleman has some good people on his team helping him take advantage of his experience.

“It takes experience over here because it’s not really about how fast you go but you need to know where to put yourself on the track and be there at the right times,” Myers said. “And he’s been doing good because he’s been out here for 10 years now.”

Holleman, a FedEx driver during the week, has done his best to deliver on the weekends at the Stadium. He’s eighth in points with eight weeks left.

“As soon I get off work during the week I head to the shop,” Holleman said. “We want to be ready for the weekend so we put in a lot of hours on the cars.”

Holleman says the competition in the Modified is fierce and he knew that before the season started. He also hasn’t been afraid to ask questions of the veteran drivers in the division.

“It’s been very welcoming,” Holleman said. “The guys have shown me a lot of respect and guys like Burt, Junior Miller and Tim have kind of taken me under their wings. If I have a question about something mechanically or anything they’ve tried to help me out, so that’s been great.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Bowman Gray Stadium this week

What: O'Reilly Auto Parts 100 presented by REAL ROCK 105.7 (100-lap Modified race); double-point awards in all divisions. Racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions.

When: Saturday. Gates open 6 p.m., first race 8 p.m.

Where: Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem.

Admission: $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11; free ages 5 and under. Cash only for all tickets sold at the gate on race night.

Parking: Free.

Learn more: bowmangrayracing.com

Bowman Gray Stadium points leaders

Modified Division points leaders

1. Burt Myers 220

2. Jonathan Brown 212

T3. Tim Brown 208

T3. John Smith 208

5. Jason Myers 200

6. James Civali 194

7. Lee Jeffreys 186

T8. John Holleman 178

T8. Danny Bohn 178

10. Chris Fleming 170

11. Brandon Ward 164

12. Daniel Beeson 138

13. Randy Butner 118

14. Danny Propst 116

15. Joseph Brown 114

16. Chris Williams 70

17. Michael Clifton 56

18. Bussy Beavers 48

19. Jeremy Gerstner 48

20. Junior Miller 44

Sportsman Series points leaders

1. Tommy Neal 223

T2. Amber Lynn 218

T2. Zack Ore 218

4. Spencer Martin 207

5. Kyle Southern 191

6. Justin Taylor 185

7. Michael Adams 184

8. Sterling Plemmons 176

T9. Jacob Creed 164

T9. Chase Robertson 164

11. Mitch Gales 156

12. Wesley Thompson 148

13. Robbie Brewer 126

14. Kirk Sheets 125

15. Jeff Garrison 76

16. Braden Mills 73

17. Zack Clifton 40

18. Ross Dalton 35

19. Kyle Barnes 31

20. David Adams 20

Street Stock Series

1. Gerald Robinson 228

2. Billy Gregg 226

3. Christian Joyce 224

4. Jeremy Warren 202

5. Bryan Sykes 196

T6. Taylor Robbins 180

T6. Nate Gregg 180

8. Brian Wall 178

9. Nick Wall 168

10. David Creed 164

11. Donnie Martin 150

12. Dennis Lanier 142

13. Kevin Gilbert 130

14. Conner Shaw 120

15. Austin Harris 112

16. Austin Jones 90

17. Chris Allison 66

18. Brad Lewis 44

19. Corey Rose 44

20. Brandon Butner 34

Stadium Stock Series

1. Luke Smith 232

2. Grayson Keaton 222

T3. Brandon Brendle 218

T3. Robert Strmiska 218

5. Chuck Wall 214

T6. Kyler Staley 204

T6. Austin Cates 204

8. Andy Southern 202

9. Wyatt Sapp 184

10. Levi Holt 174

11. Jeremy Smith 170

12. Joel Stewart 168

13. Blake Spears 162

14. Ken Bridges 160

15. Billy Cameron 158

16. Robert Mabe 156

17. Justin Owens 152

18. Matt Alley 148

T19. A.J. Sanders 138

T19. Matt Goodwin 138

Breaking News