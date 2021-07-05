Fitting in nicely: John Holleman IV having a Super time racing in the Modified Division at Bowman Gray Stadium

Superman is in the building.

Or rather, he’s been spotted in Victory Lane at Bowman Gray Stadium this season.

John Holleman IV, who is running his No. 69 car full-time in the Modified Division for the first time in his career, is a stickler for superstitions. And one of those is the Superman T-shirt he wears underneath his fire suit.

When he won his first Modified race this year, he jumped out of his car, stood on the side of his car and flashed his Superman T-shirt to the fans. He's been doing it after all of his wins at the Stadium for the last 10 years.

Holleman's post-win move has an air of cockiness, but that's what it takes to succeed at the stadium where racing on the tight track takes plenty of verve.

“It’s been so much fun being out here running the Modifieds,” said Holleman, 24, who has been racing at Bowman Gray Stadium since he was 14.

It was 10 years ago when Holleman was the rookie of the year at the Stadium. He was running in the Street Stock Division then but worked his way up to the Sportsman Division before going full-bore this season in the featured division.

During his 10 previous seasons combined at the Stadium he won more than 20 races.