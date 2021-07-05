Fitting in nicely: John Holleman IV having a Super time racing in the Modified Division at Bowman Gray Stadium

Superman is in the building.
Or rather, he’s been spotted in Victory Lane at Bowman Gray Stadium this season.
John Holleman IV, who is running his No. 69 car full-time in the Modified Division for the first time in his career, is a stickler for superstitions. And one of those is the Superman T-shirt he wears underneath his fire suit.
When he won his first Modified race this year, he jumped out of his car, stood on the side of his car and flashed his Superman T-shirt to the fans. He's been doing it after all of his wins at the Stadium for the last 10 years.
Holleman's post-win move has an air of cockiness, but that's what it takes to succeed at the stadium where racing on the tight track takes plenty of verve.
“It’s been so much fun being out here running the Modifieds,” said Holleman, 24, who has been racing at Bowman Gray Stadium since he was 14.
It was 10 years ago when Holleman was the rookie of the year at the Stadium. He was running in the Street Stock Division then but worked his way up to the Sportsman Division before going full-bore this season in the featured division.
During his 10 previous seasons combined at the Stadium he won more than 20 races.
“I mean, to be in the featured division and to be able to run with these guys and get a chance to prove that I belong, it means a lot,” said Holleman, whose family has a deep history at the Stadium.
He’s outgrown his nickname back when he first showed up racing at the Stadium. He used to be called “John John” but not a lot of family or friends call him that anymore.
Holleman won his first race at age 10 in the Bandolero Division at other tracks and he became so good he won a national championship. He ended up winning nearly 70 Bandolero races before going full-time at the Stadium.
Holleman’s father, John III, raced in the Street Stock Division and Holleman’s great uncle, Steve, competed in the Sportsman Division for several years.
Holleman, a Winston-Salem native, does bring a lot of experience to the quarter-mile track. He says he’s raced seven different makes and models of cars at the Stadium between practice and competition.
The fastest car, however, is the Modified and he’s quickly adapted to the style that’s needed to succeed. He’s got two wins this season in nine career starts going back to 2019.
One of his mentors is 70-year-old legend Junior Miller, who will make his 750th career start Saturday if he runs the Modified 100-lap race. Miller, who is running in the No. 68 car owned by Holleman, has 74 career wins, third-best in Stadium history.
Brian Loftin, Holleman’s crew chief, has also been a big help in Holleman’s evolving career. Loftin, who is on the radio with Holleman during races, says it’s sometimes tough to reign Holleman in.
“He’s only got one speed,” Loftin said. “But he’s done such a good job adapting to the Modifieds and that just shows how versatile a driver he is. He’s driven just about every kind of car on that track and that’s helped him in his preparation for this season and beyond.”
Burt Myers, 45, is the four-time defending champion in the Modified and leading in points again heading into Saturday’s race. Myers has been racing at the Stadium for close to 25 years and along with Tim Brown have dominated the division for a long time.
Myers and Brown have each won 10 championships.
“He’s got a good style for Bowman Gray,” Myers said of Holleman, who this season won an extra $3,000 by working his way through traffic in one race from last to third.
Myers says that Holleman has some good people on his team helping him take advantage of his experience.
“It takes experience over here because it’s not really about how fast you go but you need to know where to put yourself on the track and be there at the right times,” Myers said. “And he’s been doing good because he’s been out here for 10 years now.”
Holleman, a FedEx driver during the week, has done his best to deliver on the weekends at the Stadium. He’s eighth in points with eight weeks left.
“As soon I get off work during the week I head to the shop,” Holleman said. “We want to be ready for the weekend so we put in a lot of hours on the cars.”
Holleman says the competition in the Modified is fierce and he knew that before the season started. He also hasn’t been afraid to ask questions of the veteran drivers in the division.
“It’s been very welcoming,” Holleman said. “The guys have shown me a lot of respect and guys like Burt, Junior Miller and Tim have kind of taken me under their wings. If I have a question about something mechanically or anything they’ve tried to help me out, so that’s been great.”
