Five area girls tennis players reach NCHSAA title matches

One area individual and two doubles teams reached finals Saturday at the NCHSAA girls tennis championship.
In Class 1-A at Cary Tennis Park, Bishop McGuinness' Adelaide Jernigan dropped a 7-6 (1), 6-3 decision to Carrie Marion of Mount Airy in the singles championship match. In doubles, the Bishop duo of Isabella Ross and Nina Holton were beaten by Olivia Brooks and Ellie Phillips of Chatham Central 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the final.
In Class 4-A at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh, the Page doubles team of Anjali Tatini and Alexandra Dewey dropped a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Julianne Izod and Riley Jennings of Apex Friendship in the championship match.
NCHSAA TENNIS
Area players (full results at NCHSAA.org)
People are also reading…
CLASS 4-A
At Millbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh
Singles
First round
Sieun Lee (Wake Forest Heritage) def. Samantha McEachran (West Forsyth) 6-0, 6-0.
Audrey Serb (Southwest Guilford) def. Sara Hauge (Raleigh Leesville Road) 6-1, 6-3.
Quarterfinal
Samantha Slowik (Durham Jordan) def. Serb (SW) 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
First round
Anjali Tatini/Alexandra Dewey (Page) def. Payton Baxter/Claire Stewart (Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons) 6-4, 6-0.
Quarterfinal
Tatini/Dewey (Page) def. Laura Gomez/Maria Nieves (Cary Panther Creek) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Semifinal
Tatini/ Dewey (Page) def. Jill Gruber/Addison Pope (Raleigh Millbrook) 6-2, 6-4.
Championship
Julianne Izod/Riley Jennings (Apex Friendship) def. Tatini/Dewey (Page) 6-3, 6-1.
CLASS 2-A
At Ting Park, Holly Springs
First round
Anna Katherine Medlin (Greene Central) def. Mariana Faint (Reidsville) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
CLASS 1-A
At Cary Tennis Park
Singles
Quarterfinal
Adelaide Jernigan (Bishop McGuinness) def. Karli Mckenna (Durham Voyager) 6-3, 6-1.
Semifinal
Jernigan (BM) def. Katelyn Hutson (Voyager) 6-2, 6-1.
Championship
Carrie Marion (Mount Airy) def. Jernigan (BM) 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Doubles
Quarterfinal
Isabella Ross/Nina Holton (Bishop McGuinness) def. Elphie Spillman/Rebecca Brookshire (Chatham Charter) 6-0, 6-3.
Semifinal
Ross/Holton (BM) def. Ella Brant/Kancie Tate (Mount Airy) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Championship
Olivia Brooks/Ellie Phillips (Chatham Central) def. Ross/Holton (BM) 7-6 (1), 6-3.