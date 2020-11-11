Five things to look for in a November Masters from Augusta National Golf Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. – A Masters unlike any other.
That’s what happens when a global pandemic moves the 84th edition from April to mid-November. What is also unique this week is no spectators are allowed inside the gates.
Tiger Woods is still the defending champion after winning the 2019 Masters that seems like it was a few years ago. He won his fifth Masters that April and 15th major championship.
There are 94 golfers who will tee off on Thursday in what will look like a member-guest tournament on television.
Here are five things to look for:
Is it Rory’s time?
Rory McIlroy has been fighting it as he pursues the career Grand Slam. The only major missing is here, but maybe with no spectators staring at him he’ll play a little more freely.
There’s no question that McIlroy has the length off the tee to do it, but will he put it all together?
“This week, it's take advantage of the holes that you can, play smart on the other ones,” McIlroy said. “And if you can do that and think a little bit better and concentrate a little bit more, and just limit your mistakes, that's always a good thing around here.”
Tiger watch is on as usual
It’s not like Woods is in good form heading into this week but that likely might not matter. As Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer agreed on years ago - every time Woods tees it up here he has a shot at winning.
What certainly helps Woods, 44, is the weather won’t be too much of a concern other than rain. With temperatures expected to be in the high 70’s all week there won’t be any April-like chilly conditions.
This is Woods’ 25th anniversary of his first Masters when he was an amateur at Stanford.
“The rye is a little spotty in places and the ball is settling down a little bit,” Woods said about the course conditions compared to April. “Generally around the greens, we have the ability to play bump and runs or play more spinning golf shots. That's going to be a little different this year. The ball is going to be popping up on us a little bit and rolling out. It is different.”
Big bomber Bryson
Another benefit of no spectators this week is how much more wide open Augusta National will look to Bryson DeChambeau, who is capable of hitting his 48-inch driver 400 yards.
The bulked up DeChambeau is taking dead aim at winning his second major of 2020. He bombed away at Winged Foot to win the U.S. Open and he isn’t shy about trying it again this week.
He admits, however, that if his short iron work and putting isn’t at full strength then he will struggle. Last season he led the PGA Tour in driving distance at 322 yards, but is now leading the tour averaging 344 yards.
“I can go and attack them and not have this impending major championship looming over my head,” he said about winning his initial major. “It's like, OK, I've already gotten that under the belt and let's see how many more I can get.”
Short hitters have feelings too
Don’t forget about the outstanding ball-strikers and putters, and one who comes to mind is Webb Simpson, a former Wake Forest star.
Simpson, 35, will be playing in his ninth Masters and has built up some valuable experience. In the 2019 Masters he quietly tied for fifth after posting a third-round 64.
One of the issues will be how much rain will fall to make the course play even longer.
“This is the type of place that gets my juices flowing,” said Simpson, the winner of the 2012 U.S. Open. “I get excited to be here maybe more than most places. You know, since I was a kid dreaming of playing in the Masters.
The older I'm getting, the more I'm kind of enjoying the week versus just looking at it as work or a mental grind.”
Daylight could be an issue
With the time change that took effect earlier this month there’s a chance of running out of daylight.
Golfers will tee off in threesomes on No. 1 and 10 with the first tee time scheduled for 7 a.m. If there are any sort of rain delays then it’s likely rounds could spill into the next day.
While several of the traditions such as the par-3 contest have been cancelled, the tournament will still get its honorary starters early Thursday morning. Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player are scheduled to tee off on the first hole.
That’s one tradition that’s unlike any other.
