Five things to watch in a November Masters from Augusta National Golf Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Golf has never chosen this time of year to make the trip down Magnolia Lane, to get through Amen Corner and to head up the 18th toward another awarding of a green jacket.
But this is what happens when a global pandemic causes the 84th edition of The Masters to move from April to mid-November, to be played before no spectators at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger Woods is still the defending champion after winning the 2019 Masters, his fifth Masters and 15th major championship, that now seems years ago.
Ninety-four 94 golfers will tee off on Thursday in what will look like a member-guest tournament on television.
Five things to watch for:
Is it McIlroy's time?
Rory McIlroy has been fighting it as he pursues the career Grand Slam. The only major missing is Augusta, but maybe with no spectators staring at him he’ll play a little more freely.
There’s no question that McIlroy has the length off the tee to do it, but will he put it all together?
“This week, it's take advantage of the holes that you can, play smart on the other ones,” McIlroy said. “And if you can do that and think a little bit better and concentrate a little bit more, and just limit your mistakes, that's always a good thing around here.”
Tiger watch is on as usual
It’s not like Woods is in good form heading into this week, but that likely might not matter. As Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer agreed on years ago, every time Woods tees it up here he has a shot at winning.
What certainly helps Woods, 44, is the weather won’t be too much of a concern other than rain. With temperatures expected to be in the high 70s all week, Woods won't have to deal with chilly conditions that April can offer.
This is Woods’ 25th anniversary of his first Masters when he was an amateur at Stanford.
“The rye is a little spotty in places and the ball is settling down a little bit,” Woods said, comparing course conditions to April. “Generally around the greens, we have the ability to play bump-and-runs or play more spinning golf shots. That's going to be a little different this year. The ball is going to be popping up on us a little bit and rolling out. It is different.”
Big bomber
Another benefit with spectators missing this week is to see how much more wide-open Augusta National will look to Bryson DeChambeau, who is capable of hitting his 48-inch driver 400 yards.
The bulked-up DeChambeau will try to win his second major of 2020. He bombed away at Winged Foot to win the U.S. Open in September and isn’t shy about trying it again this week.
He admits, however, that if his short iron work and putting aren't at full strength, then he will struggle. Last season he led the PGA Tour in driving distance at 322 yards but is now leading the tour averaging 344 yards.
“I can go and attack them and not have this impending major championship looming over my head,” he said. “It's like, OK, I've already gotten that under the belt and let's see how many more I can get.”
Short hitters have feelings, too
Don’t forget about the outstanding ball-strikers and putters, and one who comes to mind is Webb Simpson, a former Wake Forest star.
Simpson, 35, will play in his ninth Masters and has built valuable experience. In the 2019 Masters he quietly tied for fifth after posting a third-round 64.
One issue will be how much rain falls, making the course play even longer.
“This is the type of place that gets my juices flowing,” said Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open winner. “I get excited to be here maybe more than most places. You know, since I was a kid dreaming of playing in the Masters.
"The older I'm getting, the more I'm kind of enjoying the week versus just looking at it as work or a mental grind.”
Daylight could be an issue
The time change that took effect this month means less daylight each day.
Golfers will tee off in threesomes on Nos. 1 and 10, with the first tee time scheduled for 7 a.m. Any rain delays could mean rounds spill into the next day.
While several of the traditions such as the par-3 contest have been canceled, the tournament will still get its honorary starters early Thursday morning. Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player are scheduled to tee off on the first hole.
