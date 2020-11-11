Five things to watch in a November Masters from Augusta National Golf Club

Tiger watch is on as usual

It’s not like Woods is in good form heading into this week, but that likely might not matter. As Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer agreed on years ago, every time Woods tees it up here he has a shot at winning.

What certainly helps Woods, 44, is the weather won’t be too much of a concern other than rain. With temperatures expected to be in the high 70s all week, Woods won't have to deal with chilly conditions that April can offer.

This is Woods’ 25th anniversary of his first Masters when he was an amateur at Stanford.

“The rye is a little spotty in places and the ball is settling down a little bit,” Woods said, comparing course conditions to April. “Generally around the greens, we have the ability to play bump-and-runs or play more spinning golf shots. That's going to be a little different this year. The ball is going to be popping up on us a little bit and rolling out. It is different.”

Big bomber

Another benefit with spectators missing this week is to see how much more wide-open Augusta National will look to Bryson DeChambeau, who is capable of hitting his 48-inch driver 400 yards.