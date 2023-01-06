 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atkins High School has new football coach. Winston-Salem native Johmar Barringer to lead team.

Johmar Barringer, a former East Forsyth and N.C. State standout, is the new head football coach at Atkins Academic and Technology High School.

Barringer, a Winston-Salem native, was introduced Thursday to the Atkins football team, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said in a news release.

Since 2013, Barringer has worked as an assistant coach and math instructor at Chambers High School in Charlotte, the school district said. Barringer also has had coaching stints at Hough, West Charlotte and Harding high schools and was the interim head coach at Harding in 2008.

Barringer has also coached high-school basketball and has worked as an athletics director at the middle school and high school levels. 

Barringer graduated from East Forsyth in 1992, the school district said.

He played football at East Forsyth and at N.C. State. Barringer received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from N.C. State University and a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Barringer, who also will teach in the math department at Atkins, will begin his new role on or before Jan. 26, the school district said.

