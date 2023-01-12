 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carver promotes Leon Moore to head football coach

Leon Moore, a graduate of Carver High School and defensive coordinator for the football team last season, has been promoted to head coach, officials announced on Thursday.

Moore succeeds Wayne Griffin, who became head coach in 2020 just as the COVID-19 outbreak and shutdowns were occurring. He compiled a three-year mark of 9-19, including a 3-8 record last season. The 2022 season, which included a 2-5 record in the Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, ended with a 49-6 loss to North Rowan in the NCHSAA 1-A playoffs.

“Coach Moore is coming back home as he is a graduate of Carver High School where he played under Coach Keith Wilkes,” Carver Principal Dr. Thyais Maxwell said in a news release. “He was also a member of the 1998 undefeated championship winning team at Carver.”

Moore is to begin his new role immediately, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

After earning his Bachelor of Science degree from Appalachian State, Moore returned to Carver in 2004 as an assistant football coach. He was a line coach at Andrews High School in High Point and returned to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in 2017, serving as defensive coordinator at Atkins and Walkertown high schools.

Moore has come up with a slogan to attach to his new responsibility.

"Revive the Hive, is what I desire to do," Moore said. “I want our students to be successful on the field, in school and the community. 

"The quote that I live by is from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ‘Life's most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?’ The opportunity to return home to Carver as the head football coach allows me to reengage at a place that had such an impact on me.”

Carver has sent four players into the National Football League, including Ray Agnew, the former N.C. State star who had an 11-year career with New England, the New York Giants and the Rams. He is currently assistant general manager for the Detroit Lions.

