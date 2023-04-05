CHARLOTTE — All NFL-adjacent eyes are on the Carolina Panthers, and who they might select with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Ownership, new head coach Frank Reich and General Manager Scott Fitterer are weeks away from making a franchise-altering decision, a selection that should set Carolina’s course for years to come. After the Panthers choose their presumed quarterback of the future, the team will immediately turn its attention to its next five selections.

The Panthers also pick at No. 39 (second round), No. 93 (third round), 114th and 132nd (fourth round), and 145th (fifth round). Only the Dolphins (four picks), Vikings (five), Broncos (five), and Ravens (five) have fewer draft picks. The Texans and Raiders are set to make 12 picks each, tied for the most. Twenty-three teams have seven selections or more. Ten teams have double-digit selections and the Panthers have the fewest picks among NFC South teams.

That’s the price of trading for the No. 1 pick, which is why exploring what Carolina will do with the No. 39 pick is intriguing. Carolina prioritized holding on to No. 39 as part of its blockbuster trade with the Bears. Doing so gives Fitterer and his front-office cohorts options near the top of the second round.

Let’s explore what the Panthers could do with the No. 39 pick.

Find an aggressive trade-back partner

The Panthers are positioned to land a potential upside prospect at No. 39. The team could also benefit if certain players at key position groups fall in the draft. Evaluators agreed that this draft is deep at late-first to early-second round receivers, tight ends and edge rushers.

The Panthers could use a potential starter at all three of those spots. Thus, if several players Carolina likes are still available as No. 39 nears, trading down would help the Panthers recoup picks.

Last year, the Falcons traded up from No. 43 to No. 38 by sending the Jets their Round 4 selection (pick No. 114). Finding a similar package from an aggressive trading partner would help the Panthers gain a later pick while remaining in range for a desirable prospect.

Depending on the market, perhaps Carolina could recoup multiple picks for No. 39. Last year, the Texans traded into Round 2 by sending the Browns their No. 68 pick (Round 3), No. 108 (Round 4), and No. 124 (Round 4) for Cleveland’s No. 44 selection. With that move, the Browns flipped their high second-round selection for three picks, one of which became kicker Cade York, who beat the Panthers via a 58-yard game-winning field goal in Week 1.

There's a chance No. 39 becomes a sweet spot for teams interested in Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a former Greensboro Dudley star. Hooker is 25, and he suffered a torn ACL in November 2022. He was getting first-round consideration before his injury, but could still be the fifth quarterback selected.

The Panthers would be an ideal trade partner for a team targeting Hooker.

These and many other possible scenarios highlight how important the Panthers’ draft process is after the No. 1 pick.

“I would try to trade back and then target my needs at pass rush and defensive tackle,” NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein said. “I think finding a tight end would be a great move for their quarterback too... It’s a pretty good year for late-first-early-second (round) pass rushers off the edge who would fit their defense.”

Draft a defensive end

Carolina will have a lot of defensive line options picking at No. 39. Mazi Smith (Michigan), Tuli Tuipulotu (USC), Derick Hall (Auburn), Bryan Bresee (Clemson), Will McDonald (Iowa State), B.J. Ojulari (LSU), Fleix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State) and Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern) all have Round 2 or 3 grades according to multiple NFL evaluators.

“Derick Hall, the first pick of the second round, would be a really good pick if he lasts there,” Zierlein said. “He could be the opposite type of three-four outside linebacker than what (Carolina) currently has and help Brian Burns do what Brian Burns does. Which is to get the quarterback.”

The Panthers are switching to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Finding a power rusher to complement Burns is key. Carolina needs an edge opposite their Pro Bowl rusher who can consistently set a firm edge as a run defender, too.

Both Anudike-Uzomah and Adebawore could satisfy what the Panthers are looking for. Zierlein said Ojulari deserve consideration at No. 39, as well.

“Ojulari is a second-rounder,” he said. “That first pick in the second round is where you can start looking for him.”

In the Observer’s latest mock draft, the Panthers selected defensive end Keion White (Georgia Tech).

Keep adding to the offense

The Panthers could have a Round 1-graded receiver fall to them at No. 39. There are a lot of names to watch. Jordan Addison (Southern Cal), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State), and Zay Flowers (Boston College) are all expected to be drafted in the first round, but would benefit Carolina if any were to fall.

North Carolina’s Josh Downs also makes sense at No. 39. Downs is a smooth route runner who keeps defensive backs guessing with a diverse set of release moves and in-route hesitations. His hands are strong and he plays bigger than his 171-pound frame suggests. He caught 94 passes for 1,029 yards and scored 11 touchdowns last season.

“Downs was a first-rounder for me before the Combine and is still a first-rounder,” Zierlein said. “I don’t know if he’ll go in the first (round) but he’s just really smooth. Reminds me of a basketball player, his movements, and the way that his movements are not predictable. He’s extraordinarily confident as a player. He’s got really confident hands. He’s a player who could end up being a high-volume target from the slot. I’m a big fan of Josh Downs. I think he goes inside the top 40 picks.”

It’s a toss-up whether Downs will be available. He’d benefit from learning behind new Panthers receiver Adam Thielen. The former Pro Bowler would allow Downs time to develop. The two have similar playing styles but Downs has more explosive traits. Thielen and the Panthers staff could craft Downs into a Year 2 breakout candidate.

Drafting a tight end early in the second round would make sense, too. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranks five tight ends in the top 50.

“If you had somebody like Luke Musgrave fall there, for example, man, I’d be all over him in a heartbeat,” Zierlein said. “He’s going to be a good pass catcher as well. He’s a really good athlete, and he’s willing to block. You saw Greg Olson in Carolina. The ability to find a tight end who can catch the ball is truly like having another receiver. I think having another primary pass-catching tight end would be a great gift for Carolina’s offense.”

Whether the Panthers trade down, select a defensive player, or keep adding to their offense, the No. 39 pick is full of possibilities.