CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers’ post-draft need for a pass rusher has become a polarizing subject on social media.

Even after selecting Oregon’s D.J. Johnson in the third round during last month’s draft, Carolina’s edge depth chart feels a bit light heading into the heart of the offseason program.

With Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns coming off ankle surgery, the Panthers could afford to bring in some sort of veteran presence to bolster the group, even if that new addition wasn’t necessarily a major upgrade on the opposite side of the edge.

Here are five available options for the Panthers at edge rusher in free agency:

Leonard Floyd

Age: 30

Career stats: 338 tackles, 47.5 sacks and three forced fumbles (104 career games)

The Panthers were interested in Floyd early on in free agency, but his initial asking price went beyond what they were willing to spend. Since then, Floyd has yet to find a suitor, seemingly holding out hope that someone will eventually meet his price.

If Floyd were to come down on his price, he’d be an ideal fit for Carolina. He has worked with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and he was highly productive in Los Angeles with a similar scheme. Floyd could be a strong one-year fix for the position as Johnson develops and the Panthers await a much better cap situation in 2024.

Yannick Ngakoue

Age: 28

Career stats: 202 tackles, 65 sacks and 21 forced fumbles (110 career games)

Like Floyd, the holdup with Ngakoue is probably his price tag. Ngakoue has bounced around a bit through the years, but he has still delivered in most of his stops.

Ngakoue worked with defensive line coach Todd Wash in Jacksonville and Coach Frank Reich in Indianapolis. Perhaps that familiarity could play a factor if Ngakoue is willing to take a pay cut this season.

Jadeveon Clowney

Age: 30

Career stats: 320 tackles, 43 sacks and 13 forced fumbles (109 career games)

Clowney, like Ngakoue, has been a nomad in the NFL during the past few years. He has bounced around from Houston to Seattle to Tennessee to Cleveland during his many travels, and he could be looking for another new home this offseason.

The Rock Hill, S.C., native would be a great fit. He could man the strong side of the pass rush and complement Burns on the opposite side. Again, though, Clowney’s viability as an option is dependent on his price tag, and the Panthers don’t seem to be in the mood to pay all that much for edge rusher help.

Trey Flowers

Age: 29

Career stats: 265 tackles, 31.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles (79 career games)

Flowers has scheme versatility. He’s a veteran of multiple systems, and he seems like a strong teammate and leader. He also isn’t likely to be as pricey as Floyd, Ngakoue or Clowney.

If the Panthers are simply looking for a veteran to push Johnson and Marquis Haynes, Flowers would make a lot of sense. He’s not going to be a game-changer in the system, but he has experience and production that merits interest from a squad with a light pass rusher depth chart.

Tashawn Bower

Age: 28

Career stats: 23 tackles and two sacks (26 career games)

Bower would simply be a depth signing. The journeyman pass rusher hasn’t been particularly productive during his time in the league, but he knows how to play in multiple fronts.

Bower would be camp competition for the likes of Johnson, Amare Barno and Kobe Jones. This signing also wouldn’t prevent the Panthers from looking elsewhere if Floyd or Ngakoue lowered their price tags.