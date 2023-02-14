Jim Caldwell, the first Black head football coach at Wake Forest and who has had two head coaching jobs in the National Football League, was added on Tuesday to new coach Frank Reich's staff with the Carolina Panthers.

Caldwell, 68, was named senior assistant, according to a news release from the team. He will report directly to Reich and will help the team on offense, defense, and special teams, the news release said.

Caldwell, who lives in Lewisville, was one of nine coaches to interview for the Panthers' head coaching opening after Steve Wilks was not retained, and the second from that group to join Reich's staff after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Speaking to the 33rd Team website in December, he said he had been watching NFL games from his home and found it difficult to resist the urge.

"I can only watch games from a technical standpoint. It’s hard for me to look at games any other way," Caldwell said. "I can’t watch a game for enjoyment. That’s how it is with coaches. It’s in our DNA."

Caldwell also said in the interview that he had a strong desire to return to the NFL as a head coach, although he acknowledged time was running out.

"As a head football coach, I've had numerous opportunities to do other things, which I wanted to refrain from until I've exhausted every avenue in this area, and I'm probably at about my last cycle, I think, coming up," he said.

While he coached at Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons’ offense ranked in the NCAA’s top 25 four times. In 1999, Caldwell led the team to its first winning season and an appearance in the Aloha Bowl, its first postseason berth since 1992. In 1995, the Wake Forest offense was ranked 10th in the nation and quarterback Rusty LaRue established seven NCAA passing records.

Prior to his arrival in Winston-Salem, Caldwell had been a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Iowa. His first full-time job was a Southern Illinois, where he spent three seasons from 1978 through 1980. He then worked one season under Dennis Green at Northwestern before moving to Colorado for three years under Bill McCartney.

Caldwell spent the 1985 season at Louisville as an assistant to Howard Schnellenberger. His next stop was Penn State, where he coached the wide receivers during the 1986 national championship season. He coached the quarterbacks and wide receivers from 1987-90 and was passing coordinator in 1991-92. With the Nittany Lions, Caldwell tutored quarterback Kerry Collins early in his college career. Collins would be drafted by the Panthers and succeeded Reich as starting quarterback in the team's inaugural year in 1995.