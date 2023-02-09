New head coach Frank Reich’s alignment with general manager Scott Fitterer and owner David Tepper is already generating changes to the Carolina Panthers’ front office.

On Tuesday, the Panthers parted ways with Pat Stewart, the team’s vice president of player personnel, a league source confirmed to The Observer. The Athletic was the first to report the move.

“My family and I love Charlotte. My two boys love the Panthers (and now the Hornets) and it will always be a special spot,” Stewart said. “Changes are part of the deal and this is the business we have chosen. As a family, we wish the Panthers all the best in the future.”

Stewart spent nearly three years in Carolina’s front office, and was heavily involved in crafting the 2021 and 2022 draft classes. Players like Brady Christensen, Ikem Ekwonu, Jaycee Horn, Chuba Hubbard, Terrace Marshall and Cade Mays serve as a foundation for the Panthers’ future.

Stewart spoke with emotion and pride about some of the players he crossed paths with in Carolina.

“Guys we drafted like Icky (Ekwonu), Derrick (Brown), and Jaycee (Horn). Guys who were self-made and had to grind to carve out a niche role on the team like Sam Franklin, Myles Hartsfield and P.J. Walker. And the practice squad guys and young guys learning the ropes like Deonte Brown, Colin Thompson, C.J. Saunders,” Stewart noted. “I’ve liked seeing them evolve as leaders and competitors over these three years.”

Stewart is a traditional scout cross-trained in analytics and player development. During the season, he spent Sundays on the Panthers’ sidelines to gain a better understanding of the players he’d allocated hours scouting and evaluating. In the offseason, he’d travel to as many collegiate pro days as possible with his stopwatch in one hand and clipboard in the other. When it was time for players to run drills, Stewart would often set up near the end lines to get the best view.

His attention to detail comes from spending 11 years on Bill Belichick’s staff with the New England Patriots, first as scouting assistant then as an area and pro scout. Following Super Bowl LI, Stewart spent two years as a national scout with the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined Matt Rhule’s staff in Carolina in 2020. The pair previously worked together in the college ranks, at Western Carolina and Temple.