Reynolds captured state football title 70 years ago

With R.J. Reynolds clinging to a 12-8 lead and Durham High School threatening to score, Coach John Tandy made the one move necessary to ensure the Demons would bring the 1952 championship trophy back to Winston-Salem.

Tandy went to his bench to find the biggest guys on the team, which in that day meant two players who weighed more than 200 pounds apiece.

"They were around the 1-yard-line near the end of the game," said Bill Gramley, 87, a member of that championship team. "So, we held them off there. It was that close.

"Coach put all the big boys in there and held them off when they ran into the line," Gramley said.

The victory was doubly sweet for Reynolds because it avenged a 34-6 loss to Durham earlier that season. But unlike this weekend's slate of North Carolina high school championship games being played on a Friday and Saturday, Reynolds won its semifinal game on a Friday and had to travel to play a Durham team that was a little impatient because they had been waiting for two weeks and wanted to get the season over with. That meant the game was to be played on a Wednesday

"The Eastern Conference had finished their season ... and they were complaining about it because we had to play Charlotte Central again," Gramley said. "So it was played on a Wednesday night."

The rematch conjured up memories of Durham's attempt to scare the visitors.

"And the first time we went down there to play them, they intimidated us because they had this long row of drummers. Boom! Boom! Boom! Kind of scaring you when you went into the stadium," he said. "I think that was a factor."

Reynolds' attitude was different for the second game.

"But this time, our minds were set at a different level, not afraid of that any more."

Tandy had an inkling his counterpart in Durham was warning his players not to take Reynolds lightly.

"I know what he's saying to his guys," Gramley recalled. "Don't take Reynolds lightly, even though we beat them pretty badly earlier. But maybe their mindset was, 'Well we can easily beat Reynolds again' and that may be to our advantage."

Reynolds prevailed, and as reward for the championship, Reynolds principal Claude "Pop" Joyner made sure the champions were well fed.

"And he said to the coaches, give the kids 75 cents for the meal after the game," Gramley said. "We ate a hamburger somewhere around the Chapel Hill or Durham area."

Gramley says he doesn't know how many of his teammates are still alive or where some of the surviving members now live. But he has great memories of the one time that they played on short rest and won a title. And he's creating more memories.

Far removed from that championship season, Gramley, who was a track and field athlete in high school and college, now coaches the shot put and discus throwers at Forsyth Country Day.

"That's been good to be around young people again and encourage them and have some success with them," he said. "It's a good activity for me at my age."

When he's not coaching, he's competing in the Senior Games and Masters Track "so I try to keep going physically and mentally. Keep going, staying active."