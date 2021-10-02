Second-half surge seals win for Mountaineers

ATLANTA — A halftime lead on the road is typically satisfactory for most football coaches. Not so Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark on Saturday against Georgia State. Despite being ahead 14-6, he was seething when he addressed the players in the locker room.
“We had to have a heart-to-heart, coach-to-player talk and the kids responded,” Clark said. “No disrespect to Georgia State, but we have standards and we have to play to those standards.”
The message resonated with the Mountaineers, and they scored 31 points in the second half for a 45-16 win in the Sun Belt Conference opener.
“Our defense had happy plays, caused turnovers and our offense capitalized,” Clark said.
The defense was outstanding. It enjoyed a good push from the middle and effectively sent pressure from the outside. The Mountaineers were able to bully a Panthers offensive line that returned five starters, take away the running game and force the Panthers to throw the ball.
“A lot of our throw game is a five-man protection at times, and they did a good job with inside pressure, bringing their two inside linebackers, and they were firing their two defensive ends to get pressure on us right away,” Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said. “That was good on their part. They did a good job matching the protection and bringing the stunts, so credit to them.”
Georgia State rushed for 267 yards last week against Auburn, but had no such success on Saturday. The Panthers were limited to 134 yards on the ground. The Mountaineers also had four sacks, two of them by Demetrius Taylor, and 10 tackles for losses, three by Nick Hampton. There were interceptions from Demarco Jackson, Shaun Jolly and Tim Frizzell, with two of those picks leading to touchdown drives.
“Our goal was to stop the run,” Clark said. “Our defensive guys came on in the second half and put the nail in the coffin. Every time they’d have a happy play, we’d come back on offense and capitalize.”
The Mountaineers had their own issues with the running game. Camerun Peoples warmed up, but was held out of the game because he wasn’t at full strength. Nate Noel had 12 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown, but didn’t play in the second half because of a sprained pinky toe.
“Cam wasn’t 100%,” Clark said. “I don’t want 65%.”
That left sophomore Anderson Castle and grad senior Jamir Smith to carry the load. Castle ran 12 times for 56 yards and one touchdown and Smith rushed seven times for 30 yards. It marked season highs for both running backs.
“(Castle) is a young John Riggins,” Clark said, comparing him to the former Washington All-Pro back known for his toughness. “I’m proud of him. We rode him, too.”
The success on the ground helped open things up for quarterback Chase Brice, who grew up in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Grayson and had a large contingent in the stands. Brice completed 20 of 28 passes for season-high 326 yards and three touchdowns.
“Their goal was probably to stop the run and make us throw the ball,” Brice said. “I’ve got great receivers and a great O-line to protect me. Sometimes you have to stay in the pocket and make a throw and take a hit and deliver an accurate ball.”