Second-half surge seals win for Mountaineers

ATLANTA — A halftime lead on the road is typically satisfactory for most football coaches. Not so Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark on Saturday against Georgia State. Despite being ahead 14-6, he was seething when he addressed the players in the locker room.

“We had to have a heart-to-heart, coach-to-player talk and the kids responded,” Clark said. “No disrespect to Georgia State, but we have standards and we have to play to those standards.”

The message resonated with the Mountaineers, and they scored 31 points in the second half for a 45-16 win in the Sun Belt Conference opener.

“Our defense had happy plays, caused turnovers and our offense capitalized,” Clark said.

The defense was outstanding. It enjoyed a good push from the middle and effectively sent pressure from the outside. The Mountaineers were able to bully a Panthers offensive line that returned five starters, take away the running game and force the Panthers to throw the ball.