Former Appalachian State receiver Thomas Hennigan gets his NFL shot

Thomas Hennigan is used to having to prove himself. The wide receiver didn’t have many FBS-level offers to play wide receiver out of high school, despite being incredibly productive at Northwest Guilford.

All he did was finish No. 1 in receptions, No. 2 in receiving yardage and No. 4 in receiving touchdowns at Appalachian State. Despite those numbers, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound receiver didn’t hear his name called during the seven-round NFL draft that ended Saturday.

But shortly after the draft, Hennigan got a phone call and another chance to prove himself.

His agent, Justin Turner of Greenville, S.C., called and said, “How does Minnesota sound?” Hennigan told him simply, “Let’s do it.”

Hennigan agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent and will report for the team’s rookie minicamp May 12 through June 9. After that, he’ll have about six weeks off before the start of training camp.

“The biggest thing for me is just to get in front of them and prove myself once again,” Hennigan said Sunday. “They gave me this opportunity, and they got a really good football player in me for being an undrafted free agent.”

He hadn’t spoken with any of the Vikings’ coaches as of Sunday afternoon, but after coordinating the logistics with someone in the team’s special operations department, he expects to hear from the coaches within 48 hours.

“I’ve heard it’s really well-run, a lot of professionals up there,” Hennigan said. “They’re in contention to be a playoff team pretty much every year.”

Hennigan will try to help the Vikings, who went 8-9 and missed the playoffs in 2021, in whatever role he’s asked to play. He returned punts, covered punts and blocked on kickoff returns, in addition to catching passes at Appalachian State.

“I’m just a football player and don’t get nitpicky,” Hennigan said. “Maybe somebody doesn’t want to run down on kickoff return and hit somebody, but if that’s what I’m asked to do that’s what I’ll do. Whatever it takes to get on the field and help my team win. That’s always been my mentality, from the middle school to the high school level to the college level.”

One of Hennigan’s high school teammates at Northwest Guilford, former Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre’ Turner, appeared to be set to join him in Minnesota. The Vikings announced Saturday night that Turner would join the team as a free agent, but Turner instead signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It would’ve been great to be Vikings together again,” Hennigan said, “but he has to make his own decision and I had to make mine.”

Former West Forsyth and East Carolina cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian also is headed to the NFL after agreeing to a free-agent contract with the Denver Broncos.

Now Hennigan will prepare for the start of his pro football career. It’s something he’s been thinking about for a long time.

“It’s weird because I’ve been watching these guys on TV for so many years, but I don’t know anybody personally,” Hennigan said of the Vikings. “Getting up there and building relationships and competing for a spot is going to be an awesome part of this experience.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

