Former Duke golfers Brinson Paolini and Jake Shuman have qualified for the final two spots in the 156-player Wyndham Championship field.
Paolina fired a 7-under-64 at Bermuda Run Country Club and Shuman shot 66, and both will tee it up Thursday in their Wyndham debuts at the PGA Tour tournament at Sedgefield Country Club.
Paolina, 29, is originally from Boise, Idaho, but grew up in Virginia Beach, Va. He won the Virginia Amateur four times and played for Duke from 2010 until 2013. He has played mostly on the Challenge Tour and some on the European Tour.
Shuman, 24, from Needham, Mass., played for the Blue Devils from 2014 to '18. He played on the PGA Tour’s LatinoAmerica Tour before the pandemic caused the shutdown.
