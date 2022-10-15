Former East Forsyth football coach Perry Pearson 'set the standard'

Todd Willert and Joe Bill Ellender have guided East Forsyth High School to state football championships, but it was a coach who came before them who “set the standard.”

That was Perry Pearson, who died Tuesday morning at the age of 85.

Pearson coached East Forsyth’s football team from 1975 through 1990, winning 115 games at the Kernersville high school and leading a group of North Carolina seniors to a victory in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in his final game.

He was inducted into the Winston-Salem Sportsman Club Hall of Fame in 1991 and the East Forsyth athletics hall of fame in 2012. The Eagles’ Fred E. Lewis Stadium’s playing surface is named Clarke-Pearson field in honor of Pearson and the school’s first football coach, Carl Clarke.

“He was the standard,” said Willert, whose Eagles won NCHSAA Class 4-A championships in 2018 and 2019. “Joe Bill won the state title, but Perry was that guy. I wanted to be like him and Joe Bill and follow in those footsteps and get the program proud again the way he and Joe Bill had it.”

Pearson took over a program that had gone 2-8 in 1974 and went 10-0 in the regular season in 1975, earning The Associated Press’ state coach of the year award.

“You don’t turn a program around like that unless you can maximize what you have,” said Ellender, who took over when Pearson retired in 1990 and led the Eagles to a Class 4-A title in 1992. “He was able to change attitudes and he was able to put people in the positions to succeed.”

Former Page coach Marion Kirby once said of Pearson, "We always had some great battles, and you always had to get up pretty early in the morning to coach against a Perry Pearson team."

A native of Shreveport, La., Pearson graduated from Gastonia High in 1955 and went on to play football and earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history at East Carolina. Before moving to East Forsyth, he coached in Rockingham, Franklin, Va., Mooresville and Canton.

Pearson’s first East Forsyth team reached the state semifinals, and two years after he retired from coaching with an overall record of 235-96-10 the Eagles won that elusive state title.

“If he could have hung around two more years he could’ve got that state championship,” Ellender said. “The program was in the best shape since he got there.”

Willert said he saw Pearson frequently at games and reunions and the legendary coach often reached out to him early in his tenure at East Forsyth.

“As a young guy at the time, that meant the world to me,” Willert said.

And when Pearson passed away Tuesday morning, Ellender reached out to Willert to share the bad news.

“It’s that special relationship you have between East Forsyth coaches,” said Willert, whose current team is 8-0 and has the look of a state championship contender. “Joe Bill supported me. Perry supported me. It’s that coaching bond.”

What made Pearson such a great coach and mentor?

“He saw the good in his players,” Ellender said. “He didn’t look at what they couldn’t do; he looked at what they could do. He got the most out of every Friday. He could look at a player and see what he could become in a couple of years down the road.”

The most important lesson Ellender said he learned from Pearson was that “he was so positive.”

Pearson also impacted others off the field. Former Glenn athletics director Marty Stanley, who scouted opponents for East Forsyth when he started coaching at Glenn Middle School, said, “Perry was just a gentleman, a great family man and really put East Forsyth football on the map. But he was a better person than anything. I never heard anyone say a bad word about him.”

Ellender, who knew Pearson and his wife, Rachel, for 44 years, said what really made the coach special to those who knew him “was his Christian values, how he treated people and how spiritual a man he was, how much he believed in his Lord and Savior. He was just the guy who practiced what he preached.

“He put everything he had into his coaching and his teaching, but more importantly into his life.”

A celebration of Pearson's life will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at First Baptist Church in Kernersville. A visitation with the family will follow immediately in the church's fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church in Kernersville; Gideons International, P.O. Box 1180, Kernersville, N.C. 27285, or another appropriate charity.