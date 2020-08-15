GREENSBORO – Albin Choi looks around from inside the ropes at the Wyndham Championship and doesn’t believe his dream is over.
Choi, the can’t-miss kid from N.C. State who was the ACC golfer of the year in 2013, is 28 now but still has the baby face and the desire to make it on the PGA Tour. Right now, he’s helping out a friend, South Korean sensation Sungjae Im, as his caddie/interpreter, and both have benefited from the arrangement.
Choi, who won nine times at State from 2011 through 2013, played on the Korn Ferry Tour for close to five seasons but has never broken through to earn a promotion to the PGA Tour.
Late last year he started caddying at a club in Florida to supplement his income until a phone call from Im started the wheels in motion. At the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Im broke through for his first victory and won $1.2 million in early March.
The tournament also was Choi's first time on the bag.
“That was sort of life-changing for the both of us,” Choi said.
Choi had made just more than $300,000 on the Korn Ferry Tour but didn’t have a lot of money left, so the victory helped Choi in several ways. It fueled his desire to get back to playing, but it also helped him financially with Choi taking home more than $100,000.
Choi was still set on returning to playing even after the win at the Honda Classic. But with the tours shutting down during the pandemic, Choi had little status and stayed with Im, who made the cut for the Wyndham.
Choi grew up in Canada with his parents running an Asian restaurant in Ontario. But while he was at State in 2011, Choi endured a family tragedy when his mother, Erica, committed suicide, still a painful memory nine years later.
Choi says the second chance that Im has given him hasn’t gone unnoticed and will provide him the means when he tries to return to play.
“It definitely might be a little better financially, but the task will still be tough to get here someday,” Choi said. “It’s just going to take a lot of work to get there.”
Choi has learned much being inside the ropes as a caddie and said that would only help him down the road.
“You definitely see more as a caddie and see the hole maybe differently than when you are a player,” Choi said. “You have to know everything as a caddie where as a player you are just kind of worrying only about where you have to hit the ball.”
While Choi is still a long way from the PGA Tour, he can’t help but think about what went wrong during his time on the Korn Ferry Tour. He finished 73rd on the money list one season but that didn’t earn him a promotion.
“There were a lot of things, and there were times when my body wasn’t 100 percent and I tried to push through and play,” Choi said. “Maybe that was something I’d like to take back, and maybe I tried to tinker a little too much because we are always trying to get better. Just a little bit of that and my mind was a bit of a cluster.”
Choi keeps in touch with former State teammates and this weekend plans to attend the wedding of Kernersville's Christian Hawley, who was also part of Coach Richard Sykes’ Wolfpack program.
“I keep up with Coach Sykes, who retired a couple of years ago, and we all stay in touch but it’s great to be back in this area because it feels like home,” Choi said.
With an early tee time Saturday for Im, both player and caddie arrived at Sedgefield about 6 a.m.
“I just want to get back to the tour life and I miss the grind,” Choi said. “I miss getting up early to go to the range and hit balls and play. I’ve been out of it for a few months now and I miss it.... The dream is still there.”
