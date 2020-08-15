GREENSBORO – Albin Choi looks around from inside the ropes at the Wyndham Championship and doesn’t believe his dream is over.
Choi, the can’t-miss kid from N.C. State who was the ACC player of the year a few years ago, is 28 now but still has the baby face, and the desire to make it on the PGA Tour. Right now, he’s helping out a friend, South Korean sensation Sungjae Im as his caddie/interpreter and both have benefited from the arrangement.
Choi, who won nine times at N.C. State from 2011 through 2013, was seemingly on the right path as he paid his dues on the Korn Ferry Tour for close to five seasons. However, he’s never broken through on that tour to earn a promotion to the PGA Tour.
Late last year he started caddying at a club in Florida to supplement his income until a phone call from Im started the wheels in motion. It was at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. that Im broke through for his first victory and won $1.2 million in early March.
It was also the first time Choi was on the bag. “That was sort of life changing for the both of us,” Choi said.
Choi had made just over $300,000 on the Korn Ferry Tour but didn’t have a lot of money left so the victory helped Choi in several ways. It fueled his desire to get back to playing, but it also helped him financially with Choi taking home more than $100,000.
Choi was still set on getting back to playing even after the win at the Honda Classic but then the pandemic hit. With a lot of tours shut down and Choi having little status he stayed on the bag with Im and it’s worked out very well.
Im is in contention this week at the Wyndham Championship, and Choi is there to help.
Choi, who came to N.C. State from Canada, grew up there with his parents running an Asian restaurant in Ontario. He endured a family tragedy when he was at N.C. State when his mother committed suicide.
It’s something Choi admits he still thinks about even though it’s been almost nine years.
Choi says the second chance that Im has given him hasn’t gone unnoticed. Because Choi has the means thanks to the money he’s made from caddying for Im it will help when he gets back to trying to play again.
“It definitely might be a little better financially but the task will still be tough to get here someday,” Choi said about making more money as a caddie than he’s done so far as a player. “It’s just going to take a lot of work to get there.”
Choi has learned a lot being inside the ropes as a caddie instead of a player, and said that can only help him down the road.
“You definitely see more as a caddie and see the hole maybe differently than when you are a player,” Choi said. “You have to know everything as a caddie where as a player you are just kind of worrying only about where you have to hit the ball.”
While Choi is still a long way from the PGA Tour he can’t help but think about what went wrong during his time on the Korn Ferry Tour. He finished 73rd on the money list one season but that didn’t earn him a promotion.
“There were a lot of things, and there were times when my body wasn’t 100 percent and I tried to push through and play,” Choi said when describing his time on the Korn Ferry Tour. “Maybe that was something I’d like to take back, and maybe I tried to tinker a little too much because we are always trying to get better. Just a little bit of that and my mind was a bit of a cluster.”
Choi keeps in touch with a lot of his former teammates at N.C. State and this weekend will go to Christian Hawley’s wedding. Hawley, who is from Kernersville, was also part of Coach Richard Sykes’ program a few years ago.
“I keep up with Coach Sykes, who retired a couple of years ago, and we all stay in touch but it’s great to be back in this area because it feels like home,” Choi said.
With an early tee time Saturday morning for Im, both player and caddie arrived at Sedgefield around 6 a.m. It’s the grind that Choi misses when he was playing.
“I just want to get back to the tour life and I miss the grind,” Choi said. “I miss getting up early to go to the range and hit balls and play. I’ve been out of it for a few months now and I miss it.... The dream is still there.”
