Forsyth Championship will limp into its 75th tournament hoping for an increase in participation

For the second straight year the rotation for the courses are the same.

Dewayne Blakely, 53, has played in the Forsyth Championship for the last 30 years and the last four years he’s played in the Forysth Senior. He says the course selection for this year’s Forsyth Senior is a lot more enticing.

“It’s a lot more fun to play at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course and Maple Chase because those courses are usually in better shape,” said Blakely, who finished ninth in the Forsyth Senior last summer and fourth in the Forsyth Championship. “That makes a difference.”

Bobby Hege, who also works for the city’s recreation department and is co-director of the tournament with Thomas, held the annual meeting last week. The area courses that would like to host rounds of the Forsyth Championship or the Forsyth Senior Championship (for golfers ages 50 and older) are invited to the meeting as well as others on the committee.

The committee votes at the meeting each year on where and when the tournaments will be played.

The 61st Forsyth Senior Championship will be May 19 and 20 at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course and Maple Chase Golf and Country Club.