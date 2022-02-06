Forsyth Championship will limp into its 75th tournament hoping for an increase in participation

The Forsyth Championship, which used to be called the Forsyth Invitational, is broken.
That’s no secret for any of the golfers who are regulars in the tournament. The main problem is there are less and less regulars who are competing in the 54-hole, stroke-play tournament that will celebrate 75 years this summer.
It likely won’t be much of a celebration because golfers have been staying away from the tournament the last several years in droves.
This year’s tournament, which is scheduled for Aug. 5-7 at Reynolds Park, Pine Knolls and Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course, will reach a milestone.
Last year’s tournament drew just 40 golfers, the fewest in the last 30 years or so. Michael Robb won his first Forsyth Championship shooting rounds of 66-71-73 to beat Chris Ingram by three shots.
At last year’s tournament Robb said he was concerned about the future of the tournament with so few golfers in the field.
“I’m very worried,” Robb said. “I was talking with Katie (Thomas, the co-tournament director with the Winston-Salem Park’s and Recreation Department) and we were talking about the waning interest in this tournament over the last few years. I love this tournament and I’ve been playing since I was a junior, so hopefully they’ll figure out how to attract more golfers.”
For the second straight year the rotation for the courses are the same.
Dewayne Blakely, 53, has played in the Forsyth Championship for the last 30 years and the last four years he’s played in the Forysth Senior. He says the course selection for this year’s Forsyth Senior is a lot more enticing.
“It’s a lot more fun to play at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course and Maple Chase because those courses are usually in better shape,” said Blakely, who finished ninth in the Forsyth Senior last summer and fourth in the Forsyth Championship. “That makes a difference.”
Bobby Hege, who also works for the city’s recreation department and is co-director of the tournament with Thomas, held the annual meeting last week. The area courses that would like to host rounds of the Forsyth Championship or the Forsyth Senior Championship (for golfers ages 50 and older) are invited to the meeting as well as others on the committee.
The committee votes at the meeting each year on where and when the tournaments will be played.
The 61st Forsyth Senior Championship will be May 19 and 20 at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course and Maple Chase Golf and Country Club.
The 70th Forsyth Junior will be June 15-16 at Tanglewood Park’s Reynolds Course and Reynolds Park. That tournament, which has been 54 holes since its inception, has been changed to 36 holes to encourage more participation. There was just 14 golfers in the field for last year’s Forsyth Junior that was won by Mason Beshears, who won for the second straight year.
There will also be a Forsyth Women’s Championship for June 3-4 at Winston Lake. This tournament was tried several years ago but there weren’t enough who signed up so it was cancelled.
Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Four Wake Forest golfers - Emilia Migliaccio, Rachel Kuehn, Lauren Walsh and Carolina Lopez-Chacarra – are in the field for the third Augusta National Women’s Amateur scheduled for March 30 through April 2 in Augusta, Ga.
The final round of the tournament will be the Saturday before the Masters and will be held at Augusta National and will be broadcast by NBC from noon to 3 p.m.
“I’m so honored to have received an invitation,” Kuehn said. “To have the opportunity to play against the best players in the world is something I am beyond grateful for.”
The Demon Deacons have been well-represented in the tournament with Jennifer Kupcho winning the first one before turning professional in 2019. Last year Migliaccio lost in a playoff to 17-year-old Tsubasa Kajitani of Japan, but will be back to try to win it this year.
Coach Kim Lewellen of the Deacons says getting into the field for one of the most prestigious amateur tournaments in the world is a big deal.
“The Augusta National Women’s Amateur has a special place in our hearts here at Wake Forest,” Lewellen said. “With the success of the first two years of this pristine event with Jennifer Kupcho winning and Emilia Migliaccio finishing being in the playoff, I’m proud to say, we have four players on our current roster who will be participating this year…. We look forward to the traditions of Wake Forest continuing through the participation of these outstanding student athletes.”
Around the green
Will Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest star who was the PGA Tour rookie of the year last season, nearly got his first PGA Tour win last month but lost to Luke List in a playoff at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. The news got worse for Zalatoris when he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Zalatoris, 25, has moved up 29th in the world rankings. His likely return could be at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club….
Macy Pate of Winston-Salem, a sophomore at Reagan High School, was the Carolinas Golf Association junior girls player of the year in 2021. She won the Richard S. Tufts award for the junior girls. She won several big junior tournaments last year including the 55th Twin States Junior Girls and the North Carolina Girls’ Junior….
Winston-Salem State’s spring men's golf season under first-year Coach Charles Penny II will begin later this month. The Rams Shootout will be held Feb. 21 at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club, and then they will play Livingstone at a match at Warrior Golf Club in China Grove.
