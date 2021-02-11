Forsyth Country Day girls win NCISAA swimming championship

GREENSBORO — Forsyth Country Day dominated the competition to win its second consecutive NCISAA Division II girls swimming championship this week at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
The Furies scored 368 points, 66 more than runner-up Wilmington Cape Fear Academy. Winners for Forsyth Country Day were Carstyn Klosterman (200-yard freestyle, 500 free) and Eva Hollar (50 free, 100 free) and the 200 medley relay team.
The Furies' boys team finished second, 96 points behind the Asheville School. Winners for Forsyth Country Day were Nathan Jao (50 free, 100 free), Steven Insixiengmay (100 breaststroke) and the 200 medley relay team.
Calvary Day's Kip Keener won the 100 backstroke in Division II.
In Division III, the Caldwell boys won the championship.
NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Greensboro Aquatic Center
DIVISION III
BOYS
Top three teams
1. Caldwell 285
2. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day 278
3. Southern Pines O'Neal School 181
Also
10. Westchester 107
Area top-three individuals
200-yard freestyle: 3. Mance Edmondson (West), 1 minute, 54.26 seconds. 200 individual medley: 2. Noah Ramos (Cald), 2:03.10. 50 free: 2. Jackson Flower (West), 21.84. 100 free: 1. Flower (West), 47.79; 2. John Ramos (Cald), 48.72; 3. Raleigh Benson (West), 49.54. 100 breaststroke: 2. J.Ramos (Cald), 1:00.83. 200 medley relay: 1. Westchester (Eli Edmondson, Cairns Edmondson, Flower, Benson), 1:41.45; 2. Caldwell (Kieran Mohorn, J.Ramos, N.Ramos, Carson Reynolds), 1:41.69. 200 free relay: 1. Westchester (Benson, M.Edmondson, C.Edmondson, Flower), 1:32.38; 2. Caldwell (Parker Smith, Jonathon Reynolds, Davis Mohorn, C.Reynolds), 1:36.86. 400 free relay: 1. Caldwell (Smith, N.Ramos, K.Mohorn, J.Ramos), 3:28.76.
GIRLS
Area teams
10. Westchester 111
11. Caldwell 97
Area top-three individuals
100-yard butterfly: 2. Reece Ramseur (Cald), 1:00.23; 3. Skylar Manning (West), 1:04.44. 100 backstroke: 2. Manning (West), 1:02.72.
DIVISION II
BOYS
Top three teams
1. Asheville School 398
2. Forsyth Country Day 302
3. Asheville Christian 254
Also
4. Calvary Day 198
T11. High Point Christian 31
Area top-three individuals
200-yard individual medley: 2. Steven Insixiengmay (FCDS), 1 minute, 58.38 seconds. 50 freestyle: 1. Nathan Jao (FCDS), 21.02. 100 butterfly: 3. Kurt Petruzzi (FCDS), 54.33. 100 free: 1. Jao (FCDS), 45.83; 2. Kip Keener (CDS), 48.67. 100 backstroke: 1. Keener (CDS), 51.82. 100 breaststroke: 1. Insixiengmay (FCDS), 56.49; 2. Petruzzi (FCDS), 57.99. 200 medley relay: 1. Forsyth Country Day (James Snyder, Insixiengmay, Jao, Chris Bannigan), 1:37.14; 3. Calvary Day (Kip Keener, Jax Creamer, Blake Toburen, Reece Garrett), 1:42.75. 200 free relay: 2. Forsyth Country Day (Bannigan, Insixiengmay, Petruzzi, Jao), 1:27.73. 400 relay: 2. Forsyth Country Day (Petruzzi, Aaron Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Snyder), 3:39.51; 3. Calvary Day (Sebastian Rodriguez, Toburen, Keener, Jax Creamer), 3:41.54.
GIRLS
Top three teams
1. Forsyth Country Day 368
2. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 302
3. Asheville School 261.5
Also
10. High Point Christian 52.5
11. Calvary Day 30
Area top-three individuals
200-yard freestyle: 1. Carstyn Klosterman (FCDS), 1 minute, 56.11 seconds. 50 freestyle: 1. Eva Hollar (FCDS), 25.72; 2. Emeline Martin (HPCA), 25.84. 100 butterfly: 3. Saanvi Pawa (FCDS), 1:03.65. 100 free: 1. Hollar (FCDS), 56.27; 3. Martin (HPCA), 57.45. 500 free: 1. C.Klosterman (FCDS), 5:10.31. 100 backstroke: 2. S.Pawa (FCDS), 1:04.66. 200 medley relay: 1. Forsyth Country Day (C.Klosterman, Lexie Breitling, S.Pawa, Hollar), 1:56.01. 200 free relay: 3. Forsyth Country Day (Breitling, Addison Davis, Rae Klosterman, Anika Pawa), 1:49.51. 400 free relay: 2. Forsyth Country Day (Hollar, S.Pawa, A.Pawa, C.Klosterman), 3:45.60.
DIVISION I
BOYS
Area schools
9. Greensboro Day 83
11. Wesleyan 63
Area top-three individual
100-yard butterfly: 3. Harrison Gardner (Wesl), 52.87 seconds.
GIRLS
Area schools
6. Greensboro Day 147
13. Wesleyan 74
Area top-three individuals
200-yard freestyle: 3. Leah Tang (GDS), 1 minute, 56.83 seconds. 100 butterfly: 3. AnnaMarie Harding (GDS), 59.69. 100 free: 4. Tang (GDS), 53.24. 200 medley relay: 3. Greensboro Day (Tang, Lillie Smith, Harding, Madison Jones), 1:54.37.
