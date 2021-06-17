 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forsyth Senior: Chris Logan fires a 66 to set the pace in first round at Pine Knolls
0 Comments

Forsyth Senior: Chris Logan fires a 66 to set the pace in first round at Pine Knolls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chris Logan, who is trying to win his first Forsyth Senior Championship, fired a 6 under 66 to grab the first-round lead at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville on Thursday.

The final round will be Friday at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.

Logan, a member at Maple Chase, has a three-shot lead on Brad Helms who shot a 69.

Sitting four shots back are Gregor Howard, Chris Ingram, Mark Marion and Harrison Rutter, who is the defending champion.

Four golfers - Dewayne Blakely, Kevin Logan, Todd Brown and Hugh Quinn – shot 1 under 71 and are five shots back.

The final foursome - Marion, Rutter Helms and Chris Logan - will tee off at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

In the Super Seniors Division for golfers ages 70 and older Arlis Pike shot a 64 and holds a three-shot lead on Jim Blaylock. Bob Stoltz shot a 74 and John Welch shot a 77 in the first round.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

60th Forsyth Senior Championship

Pine Knolls Golf Club

Thursday First-round

Chris Logan 66

Brad Helms 69

Gregor Howard 70

Chris Ingram 70

Mark Marion 70

Harrison Rutter 70

Dewayne Blakely 71

Kevin Logan 71

Todd Brown 71

Hugh Quinn 71

Randy Beeson 73

Jim Kemerling 73

Pete Howard 74

Sonny Kiger 74

Tim Tuttle 75

Ralph Harkness 75

Lance Link 75

Flagge Stanfield 75

Russ Patterson 75

Joey Howard 76

John Hampton 76

Jay Smith 77

Larry Kiger 77

Larry Bridges 78

Richard Giles 78

Michael Kindley 78

Lee Noble 79

Jon Southern 79

Sammy Evans 79

Dick McKaughn 80

Chris Martin 82

Tim Hardy 82

Kenny Hurst 82

Ron Hailey 82

Thomas Eustice 82

C.T. Sams 85

Michael Sweeney 85

Bobby Shore 86

Robert Poole 86

Danny Tutterow 86

Carlton Hampton 87

Rick Bright 87

Joe Crocker 87

Mark Robson 87

Greg Blakely 88

Gerald Edwards 88

Mark Hartson 88

Wil Pulliam 93

Super Seniors

(Ages 70 and older)

Arlis Pike 64

Jim Blaylock 67

Bob Stoltz 74

John Welch 77

Tony McGuire 80

Larry Stephenson 80

Larry Wise 80

Gordon Caviness 81

Michael Ford 82

Richard Thomas 83

Randy Yates 83

Steven Blakely 87

Joe Sumpter 89

James Blackburn 94

Friday Tee-Times at Maple Chase

8 a.m. - James Blackburn, Joe Sumpter, Steven Blakely

8:10 - Randy Yates, Richard Thomas, Michael Ford, Gordon Caviness

8:20 - Larry Wise, Larry Stephenson, Tony McGuire

8:30 - John Welch, Bob Stoltz, Jim Blaylock, Arlis Pike

8:40 - Wil Pulliam, Mark Hartson, Gerald Edwards, Greg Blakely

8:50 - Mark Robson, Joe Crocker, Rick Bright, Carlton Hampton

9 a.m. - Danny Tutterow, Robert Poole, Bobby Shore, Michael Sweeney

9:10 - C.T. Sams, Thomas Eustice, Ron Hailey, Kenny Hurst

9:20 - Tim Hardy, Chris Martin, Dick McKaughn, Sammy Evans

9:30 - Jon Southern, Lee Noble, Michael Kindley, Richard Giles

9:40 - Larry Bridges, Larry Kiger, Jay Smith, John Hampton

9:50 - Joey Howard, Russ Patterson, Flagge Stanfield, Lance Link

10 a.m. - Ralph Harkness, Tim Tuttle, Sonny Kiger, Pete Howard

10:10 - Jim Kemerling, Randy Beeson, Hugh Quinn, Todd Brown

10:20 - Kevin Logan, Dewayne Blakely, Gregor Howard, Chris Ingram

10:30 - Mark Marion, Harrison Rutter, Brad Helms, Chris Logan

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the Cincinnati Reds recent hot streak sustainable the rest of the season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News