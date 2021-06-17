Forsyth Senior: Chris Logan fires a 66 to set the pace in first round at Pine Knolls

Chris Logan, who is trying to win his first Forsyth Senior Championship, fired a 6 under 66 to grab the first-round lead at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville on Thursday.

The final round will be Friday at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.

Logan, a member at Maple Chase, has a three-shot lead on Brad Helms who shot a 69.

Sitting four shots back are Gregor Howard, Chris Ingram, Mark Marion and Harrison Rutter, who is the defending champion.

Four golfers - Dewayne Blakely, Kevin Logan, Todd Brown and Hugh Quinn – shot 1 under 71 and are five shots back.

The final foursome - Marion, Rutter Helms and Chris Logan - will tee off at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

In the Super Seniors Division for golfers ages 70 and older Arlis Pike shot a 64 and holds a three-shot lead on Jim Blaylock. Bob Stoltz shot a 74 and John Welch shot a 77 in the first round.

