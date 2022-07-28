Four area coaches chosen for 2023 high school all-star games

Three area coaches have been named to the staffs for next year's East-West All-Star games and another will participate in the North-Carolina South Carolina Basketball Classic.

Reagan head coach Josh McGee and Grimsley assistant coach Norman Weeks will be part of the West staff for the East-West football game. The West head coach will be former Southeast Guilford coach Kennedy Tinsley, who is at Charlotte Mallard Creek.

Rockingham County's Tim Buck will be an assistant on the West women's soccer staff for the East-West game, and Reynolds' Billy Martin will be a North Carolina boys assistant in the Basketball Classic.