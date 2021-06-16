Four golfers tied for the lead halfway through the Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club

Nick Dunlap of Huntsville, Ala., fired a 4 under 66 on Wednesday to grab a share of the lead after two rounds of the Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club.

Dunlap, who shot a 1 over 71 in the first round, is at 3 under for the tournament and is tied with Eric Lee of Fullerton, Calif., Jean-Philippe Parr of Canada and Andrew Goodman of Norman, Okla. Lee and Parr each shot 69 in the second round and Goodman fired a 66 late in the day.

Sitting one shot back is Max Ford of Peachtree Corners, Ga., who shot a 68. Ford’s twin brother, David, won the tournament last year but he’s not in the field this year.

William Jennings (72) is at 1 under and in sixth place heading into the third round on Thursday. The final round will be Friday.

Sean Finan of Winston-Salem, who qualified for the tournament on Sunday, is the only Triad golfer in the field. Finan is in 70th place after shooting rounds of 78-83.

