Four golfers to watch in this week's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

GREENSBORO – It’s the final regular-season PGA Tour tournament with the Wyndham Championship taking center stage this week at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Wyndham Championship, founded in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open, is the sixth-longest running tournament on tour. While Sedgefield is one of the shortest courses on Tour, a par 70 that plays to 7,100 yards, the golfers who can drive it straight will have an advantage this week.
The Bermuda rough is up slightly over last year, when Jim Herman found enough fairways to shoot a sizzling 21-under, including rounds of 61 and 63 on Saturday and Sunday.
Here are five golfers to watch this week:
1. Webb Simpson
He loves Sedgefield and Sedgefield loves him back. Simpson tied for third last year with rounds of 66-66-65-65 and hits it off the tee as straight as anybody. The former Wake Forest star won his first PGA Tour tournament here in 2011 and has finished among the top three in the last four Wyndhams.
2. Rickie Fowler
He’ll get the popular vote among the fans this week, but he’s also got a chance to contend. There have been some struggles of late with his game: After tying for eighth at the PGA Championship and 11th at the Memorial, Fowler missed the cut at the Travelers and finished outside the top 30 at the Rocket Mortgage, Open Championship and 3M Open. Fowler is also ranked outside the top 100 in the world at No. 132, but at age 32 can certainly win around here.
3. Brendon Todd
If you like statistics, then Todd has a good chance to win. Todd, 36, who was born in Pittsburgh but raised in Raleigh, is the most accurate driver on the tour, hitting fairways an astounding 75 percent of the time. He could be looking for his fourth career PGA Tour win if his putting is good enough.
4. Will Zalatoris
Zalatoris’ back injury from the Open Championship appears to have healed. Zalatoris tied for eighth at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational that ended Sunday in Memphis.
The former Wake Forest star, ranked No. 29 in the world, is primed for his first PGA Tour win, and what better place than in the Triad. He will have to drive it more accurately around the Donald Ross layout but his short game has been tremendous all season. A bonus with a victory, because he is a special temporary Tour member and ineligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs on points alone, would be a spot in the postseason.
