Four golfers to watch in this week's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

GREENSBORO – It’s the final regular-season PGA Tour tournament with the Wyndham Championship taking center stage this week at Sedgefield Country Club.

The Wyndham Championship, founded in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open, is the sixth-longest running tournament on tour. While Sedgefield is one of the shortest courses on Tour, a par 70 that plays to 7,100 yards, the golfers who can drive it straight will have an advantage this week.

The Bermuda rough is up slightly over last year, when Jim Herman found enough fairways to shoot a sizzling 21-under, including rounds of 61 and 63 on Saturday and Sunday.

Here are five golfers to watch this week:

1. Webb Simpson

He loves Sedgefield and Sedgefield loves him back. Simpson tied for third last year with rounds of 66-66-65-65 and hits it off the tee as straight as anybody. The former Wake Forest star won his first PGA Tour tournament here in 2011 and has finished among the top three in the last four Wyndhams.

2. Rickie Fowler

